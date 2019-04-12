Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival begins this weekend.

It starts from April 12-14 and ends next weekend, April 19-21, 2019.

It features only two Nigerian acts -Burna Boy and Mr Eazi.

The edition kicks off this weekend from April 12–14.

It will feature artists like Ariana Grande, Pusha-T and Childish Gambino. Two of Nigeria's favourite acts will also be performing at the popular annual event.

They are Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy and Tosin Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi. This will be their first time at the international event.

Want to watch but can't attend?

You can watch their performances from the comfort of your home if you can't be there in person.

All you have to do is watch their sets which will be streamed live on Coachella's Youtube channel.

Mr Eazi will be the first to perform. His set will be live streamed on Saturday, April 13 at 9:00 PM.

His Nigerian counterpart, Burna Boy, will perform the next day on Sunday, April 14 at 7:15 PM.

You can also see performances from the foreign acts as well as Childish Gambino and Rihanna's new film, Guava Island, will premiere on the Coachella Youtube channel.