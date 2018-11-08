Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Here's the cast of the 'Fantastic Beasts' movies and who they're playing

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, and Zoe Kravitz star in the latest installment of JK Rowling's magical world, "The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, and Callum Turner in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." play

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, and Callum Turner in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

(Warner Bros.)

The sequel to 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" hits theaters on Friday, November 16. The film will see the return of characters from the first movie, including Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogelman), Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), and Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller).

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" also introduces a host of new stars, some whose characters have already been referenced in the "Harry Potter" world (like Claudia Kim's Nagini and Johnny Depp's Gellert Grindelwald) and others that are clouded in mystery for the most part.

Here's a handy guide to the stars of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" and who they're playing.

Eddie Redmayne stars as magizoologist and author Newt Scamander.

EDDIE REDMAYNE as Newt Scamander in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

EDDIE REDMAYNE as Newt Scamander in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

In "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," Newt will travel to France and London. Details are sparse, but in the trailer, young Dumbledore is seen telling Newt about a safe house in Paris, "should things at some point go terribly wrong."



Katherine Waterston plays Tina Goldstein, a half-blood witch.

KATHERINE WATERSTON as Tina Goldstein in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

KATHERINE WATERSTON as Tina Goldstein in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

In the sequel, she is reinstated as an Auror for the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA).



Non-magical character Jacob Kowalski is played by actor and director Dan Fogler.

(L-R) DAN FOGLER as Jacob Kowalski and EDDIE REDMAYNE as Newt Scamander in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

(L-R) DAN FOGLER as Jacob Kowalski and EDDIE REDMAYNE as Newt Scamander in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

Jacob had his memory wiped after being exposed to magic in the first movie.



Alison Sudol stars as Tina's younger sister, Queenie Goldstein.

ALISON SUDOL as Queenie Goldstein in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

ALISON SUDOL as Queenie Goldstein in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

One of her skills is being able to read the minds of others by accessing their feelings and memories (also known as Legilimency).



Credence Barebone is played by Ezra Miller.

EZRA MILLER as Credence in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

EZRA MILLER as Credence in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

Because his adopted mother was the leader of an anti-witch group, Credence spent years suppressing his magic. This led him to become an Obscurial.

According to J.K. Rowling, Credence is the reason why the action in the sequel takes place in Paris. Moreover, the character's search for his identity (he's a member of the Lestrange family) leads him to cross paths with the film's antagonist, Grindelwald.



Iconic character Albus Dumbledore is portrayed by Jude Law.

JUDE LAW as young ALBUS DUMBLEDORE in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

JUDE LAW as young ALBUS DUMBLEDORE in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

In order to better understand the character, Law was able to personally talk to Rowling and learn secrets about Dumbledore. But don't expect him to accidentally reveal spoilers anytime soon.



The titular character, Gellert Grindelwald, is played by Johnny Depp.

OHNNY DEPP as Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

OHNNY DEPP as Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

After being in jail for a few months in New York, he's ordered to go to Europe to answer for his crimes. Instead, Grindelwald escapes and starts building up an army of pure-blood wizards.

Depp's involvement in the franchise has been the subject of controversy for months, following domestic abuse allegations made against him by ex-wife Amber Heard. According to the actor, Rowling "has seen the evidence and therefore knows I was falsely accused, and that's why she has publicly supported me."



Zoë Kravitz plays a member of the infamous Lestrange family, Leta.

ZOË KRAVITZ as Leta Lestrange in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

ZOË KRAVITZ as Leta Lestrange in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.)

It was previously mentioned that schoolmates Newt and Leta had a "close relationship." In the second film, she's engaged to Newt's older brother, Theseus.



The president of MACUSA, Seraphina Picquery, is portrayed by Carmen Ejogo.

(L-R) WOLF ROTH as Spielman and CARMEN EJOGO as Seraphina Picquery in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

(L-R) WOLF ROTH as Spielman and CARMEN EJOGO as Seraphina Picquery in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

She's a no-nonsense leader who had to clean up the mess created by Newt and the creatures running wild in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."



One of the franchise's most shocking revelations is that the snake named Nagini used to be a human (who is played by Claudia Kim).

Claudia Kim as Nagini in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." play

Claudia Kim as Nagini in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

(Warner Bros.)

"Harry Potter" fans know Nagini as Voldemort's snake and one of his horcruxes, but she has a history beyond that. Nagini is actually a Maledictus, a woman who possesses a blood curse that turns her into a beast. In the second movie, she's seen as a member of a traveling circus group, who amazes crowds with her ability to transform into a snake.

The decision to cast a woman of color as a character who becomes a serpent and slave to Voldemort was viewed as problematic by fans.

Rowling later defended the choice, saying: "The Naga are snake-like mythical creatures of Indonesian mythology, hence the name 'Nagini.' They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake. Indonesia comprises a few hundred ethnic groups, including Javanese, Chinese and Betawi."



Callum Turner stars as Newt's older brother, Theseus Scamander.

CALLUM TURNER as Theseus Scamander in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

CALLUM TURNER as Theseus Scamander in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

He's a war hero and works as an Auror at the British Ministry of Magic.



French-African wizard Yusuf Kama, played by William Nadylam, tries to track down Credence in the second movie.

(L-R) EDDIE REDMAYNE as Newt Scamander, WILLIAM NADYLAM as Yusuf Kama and DAN FOGLER as Jacob Kowalski in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

(L-R) EDDIE REDMAYNE as Newt Scamander, WILLIAM NADYLAM as Yusuf Kama and DAN FOGLER as Jacob Kowalski in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

According to Pottermore's description, he's determined to get a hold of Credence because he took an Unbreakable Vow to find him. If Yusuf fails, he'll die.



Not much is known about newcomer Poppy Corby-Tuech, who plays Vinda Rosier.

POPPY CORBY-TUECH as Rosier in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

POPPY CORBY-TUECH as Rosier in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

She's a supporter of Grindelwald and comes from a family of pure-bloods.



Alchemist Nicolas Flamel is portrayed by Brontis Jodorowsky.

L-r) BRONTIS JODOROWSKY as Nicolas Flamel and DAN FOGLER as Jacob Kowalski in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

L-r) BRONTIS JODOROWSKY as Nicolas Flamel and DAN FOGLER as Jacob Kowalski in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

Nicolas Flamel created the Philosopher's Stone and the Elixir of Life.



Joshua Shea portrays the young version of Newt.

(L-R) JUDE LAW as Albus Dumbledore and JOSHUA SHEA as Young Newt (13-16 Years Old) in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

(L-R) JUDE LAW as Albus Dumbledore and JOSHUA SHEA as Young Newt (13-16 Years Old) in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

Dumbledore was his Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher.



Thea Lamb plays young Leta.

(L-R) JUDE LAW as Albus Dumbledore and THEA LAMB as Young Leta Lestrange in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

(L-R) JUDE LAW as Albus Dumbledore and THEA LAMB as Young Leta Lestrange in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

"They have quite a special bond and she was always looked at as an outcast, just as Newt was," Kravitz told Entertainment Weekly of Leta and Newt's connection.



Jamie Campbell Bower appears as young Grindelwald.

JAMIE CAMPBELL BOWER as Young Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. play

JAMIE CAMPBELL BOWER as Young Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Warner Bros.)

Long before Dumbledore and Grindelwald were enemies, they were friends.



Young Dumbledore is portrayed by Toby Regbo.

Young Dumbledore is portrayed by Toby Regbo. play

Young Dumbledore is portrayed by Toby Regbo.

(Warner Bros.)

In the trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," the young versions of Dumbledore and Grindelwald are seen looking into the Mirror of Erised (which shows the deepest desires of people who gaze into it).

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



