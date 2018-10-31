Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Here's the celebrity who shares your November birthday

  Published:

Those who have November birthdays will be happy to know that many A-list celebrities do as well. Here's the celebrity who shares your birthday.

There are many A-list celebrity birthdays in November.

(Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages)

As the Halloween festivities draw to a close, November is fast approaching — and with it, cooler weather and the excuse to spend the foreseeable future burrowed in blankets binge-watching Netflix.

Still, for those with birthdays in November, there is a reason to celebrate the falling temperatures.

From Miley Cyrus to Ryan Gosling, we've rounded up all of the celebrities that you didn't realize were November babies.

Penn Badgley: November 1

Penn Badgley: November 1

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

The "Gossip Girl" star will be turning 32 on November 1.



David Schwimmer: November 2

David Schwimmer: November 2

(Rodin Eckenroth / Getty)

The "Friends" star (who is definitely not an English thief) was born on November 2.



Kendall Jenner: November 3

Kendall Jenner: November 3

(Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

The famed model turns 23 this November 3.



Sean "Diddy" Combs: November 4

Sean "Diddy" Combs: November 4

(Scott Gries/Getty Images for Universal Music)

The rapper with all of the stage names was born on November 4.



Kris Jenner: November 5

Kris Jenner: November 5

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

There are two Jenner birthdays this month. The momager was born on November 5.



Emma Stone: November 6

Emma Stone: November 6

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The "La La Land" actress turns 30 on November 6.



Lorde: November 7

Lorde: November 7

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The "Supercut" singer turns 22 this November 7.



Tara Reid: November 8

Tara Reid: November 8

(Andreas Rentz / Getty Images)

The "American Pie" actress was born on November 8.



Lou Ferrigno: November 9

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 13: Actor Lou Ferrigno attends the world premiere of Marvel's 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' at the Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Actor and fitness trainer Lou Ferrigno turns 67 on November 9.



Ellen Pompeo: November 10

Ellen Pompeo: November 10

(Getty Images)

The longtime "Grey’s Anatomy" heroine celebrates a birthday on November 10.



Leonardo DiCaprio: November 11

Leonardo DiCaprio: November 11

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The "Titanic" heartthrob celebrates a birthday on November 11.



Ryan Gosling: November 12

Ryan Gosling: November 12

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

"The Notebook" and "La La Land" actor turns 38 on November 12.



Whoopi Goldberg: November 13

Caryn Elaine Johnson's stage name was literally inspired by a whoopee cushion.

(Getty)

The longtime television host was born on November 13.



Josh Duhamel: November 14

Josh Duhamel: November 14

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The "Love, Simon" actor was born on November 14.



Shailene Woodley: November 15

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Shailene Woodley arrives at the premiere of STX Films' 'Adrift' at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The activist and actress turns 27 on November 15.



Maggie Gyllenhaal: November 16

Maggie Gyllenhaal: November 16

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The actress and producer turns 41 on November 16.



RuPaul: November 17

RuPaul's over-the-top hosting style has earned her an Emmy.

("RuPaul's Drag Race"/Logo/VH1)

The iconic "Drag Race" host was born on November 17.



Owen Wilson: November 18

Owen Wilson: November 18

(Rodin Eckenroth /GettyImages)

The "Wonder" actor celebrates the big 5-0 this November 18.



Tyga: November 19

Tyga attends the MTV VMAs.

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

The "Taste" rapper celebrates a birthday on November 19.



Ming-Na Wen: November 20

Ming-Na Wen: November 20

(Frazer Harrison/Getty images)

The "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actress was born on November 20.



Goldie Hawn: November 21

Goldie Hawn: November 21

(MJ Kim/Getty Images)

The "Snatched" actress was born on November 21.



Scarlett Johansson: November 22

Scarlett Johansson: November 22

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The "Avengers" actress was born on November 22.



Miley Cyrus: November 23

Miley Cyrus: November 23

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The on-screen pop star turned real-life pop star turns 26 this November 23.



Sarah Hyland: November 24

Sarah Hyland: November 24

(Frazer Harrison/Gettyimages)

The "Modern Family" actress celebrates 28 this November 24.



Christina Applegate: November 25

Christina Applegate: November 25

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The "Married... with Children" actress turns 47 on November 25.



Tina Turner: November 26

Tina Turner: November 26

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The legendary singer was born on November 26.



Bill Nye: November 27

Bill Nye: November 27

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Bill Nye the Science Guy celebrates his birthday on November 27.



Mary Elizabeth Winstead: November 28

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: November 28

(Getty Images)

The "Passions" actress turns 34 on November 28.



Anna Faris: November 29

Anna Faris: November 29

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The actress turned podcast-host is celebrating her birthday on November 29.



Chrissy Teigen: November 30

Chrissy Teigen: November 30

(Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

The cookbook extraordinaire and Twitter queen was born on November 30.

