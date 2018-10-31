news

As the Halloween festivities draw to a close, November is fast approaching — and with it, cooler weather and the excuse to spend the foreseeable future burrowed in blankets binge-watching Netflix.

Still, for those with birthdays in November, there is a reason to celebrate the falling temperatures.

From Miley Cyrus to Ryan Gosling, we've rounded up all of the celebrities that you didn't realize were November babies.

Penn Badgley: November 1

The "Gossip Girl" star will be turning 32 on November 1.

David Schwimmer: November 2

The "Friends" star (who is definitely not an English thief) was born on November 2.

Kendall Jenner: November 3

The famed model turns 23 this November 3.

Sean "Diddy" Combs: November 4

The rapper with all of the stage names was born on November 4.

Kris Jenner: November 5

There are two Jenner birthdays this month. The momager was born on November 5.

Emma Stone: November 6

The "La La Land" actress turns 30 on November 6.

Lorde: November 7

The "Supercut" singer turns 22 this November 7.

Tara Reid: November 8

The "American Pie" actress was born on November 8.

Lou Ferrigno: November 9

Actor and fitness trainer Lou Ferrigno turns 67 on November 9.

Ellen Pompeo: November 10

The longtime "Grey’s Anatomy" heroine celebrates a birthday on November 10.

Leonardo DiCaprio: November 11

The "Titanic" heartthrob celebrates a birthday on November 11.

Ryan Gosling: November 12

"The Notebook" and "La La Land" actor turns 38 on November 12.

Whoopi Goldberg: November 13

The longtime television host was born on November 13.

Josh Duhamel: November 14

The "Love, Simon" actor was born on November 14.

Shailene Woodley: November 15

The activist and actress turns 27 on November 15.

Maggie Gyllenhaal: November 16

The actress and producer turns 41 on November 16.

RuPaul: November 17

The iconic "Drag Race" host was born on November 17.

Owen Wilson: November 18

The "Wonder" actor celebrates the big 5-0 this November 18.

Tyga: November 19

The "Taste" rapper celebrates a birthday on November 19.

Ming-Na Wen: November 20

The "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actress was born on November 20.

Goldie Hawn: November 21

The "Snatched" actress was born on November 21.

Scarlett Johansson: November 22

The "Avengers" actress was born on November 22.

Miley Cyrus: November 23

The on-screen pop star turned real-life pop star turns 26 this November 23.

Sarah Hyland: November 24

The "Modern Family" actress celebrates 28 this November 24.

Christina Applegate: November 25

The "Married... with Children" actress turns 47 on November 25.

Tina Turner: November 26

The legendary singer was born on November 26.

Bill Nye: November 27

Bill Nye the Science Guy celebrates his birthday on November 27.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: November 28

The "Passions" actress turns 34 on November 28.

Anna Faris: November 29

The actress turned podcast-host is celebrating her birthday on November 29.

Chrissy Teigen: November 30

The cookbook extraordinaire and Twitter queen was born on November 30.

