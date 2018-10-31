As the Halloween festivities draw to a close, November is fast approaching — and with it, cooler weather and the excuse to spend the foreseeable future burrowed in blankets binge-watching Netflix.
Still, for those with birthdays in November, there is a reason to celebrate the falling temperatures.
From Miley Cyrus to Ryan Gosling, we've rounded up all of the celebrities that you didn't realize were November babies.
Penn Badgley: November 1
play
Penn Badgley: November 1 (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
The "Gossip Girl" star will be turning 32 on November 1.
David Schwimmer: November 2
play
David Schwimmer: November 2 (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty)
The "Friends" star (who is definitely not an English thief) was born on November 2.
Kendall Jenner: November 3
play
Kendall Jenner: November 3 (Roger Kisby/Getty Images)
The famed model turns 23 this November 3.
Sean "Diddy" Combs: November 4
play
Sean "Diddy" Combs: November 4 (Scott Gries/Getty Images for Universal Music)
The rapper with all of the stage names was born on November 4.
Kris Jenner: November 5
play
Kris Jenner: November 5 (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
There are two Jenner birthdays this month. The momager was born on November 5.
Emma Stone: November 6
play
Emma Stone: November 6 (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
The "La La Land" actress turns 30 on November 6.
Lorde: November 7
play
Lorde: November 7 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The "Supercut" singer turns 22 this November 7.
Tara Reid: November 8
play
Tara Reid: November 8 (Andreas Rentz / Getty Images)
The "American Pie" actress was born on November 8.
Lou Ferrigno: November 9
play
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 13: Actor Lou Ferrigno attends the world premiere of Marvel's 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' at the Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Actor and fitness trainer Lou Ferrigno turns 67 on November 9.
Ellen Pompeo: November 10
play
Ellen Pompeo: November 10 (Getty Images)
The longtime "Grey’s Anatomy" heroine celebrates a birthday on November 10.
Leonardo DiCaprio: November 11
play
Leonardo DiCaprio: November 11 (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
The "Titanic" heartthrob celebrates a birthday on November 11.
Ryan Gosling: November 12
play
Ryan Gosling: November 12 (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
"The Notebook" and "La La Land" actor turns 38 on November 12.
Whoopi Goldberg: November 13
play
Caryn Elaine Johnson's stage name was literally inspired by a whoopee cushion. (Getty)
The longtime television host was born on November 13.
Josh Duhamel: November 14
play
Josh Duhamel: November 14 (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
The "Love, Simon" actor was born on November 14.
Shailene Woodley: November 15
play
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Shailene Woodley arrives at the premiere of STX Films' 'Adrift' at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
The activist and actress turns 27 on November 15.
Maggie Gyllenhaal: November 16
play
Maggie Gyllenhaal: November 16 (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
The actress and producer turns 41 on November 16.
RuPaul: November 17
play
RuPaul's over-the-top hosting style has earned her an Emmy. ("RuPaul's Drag Race"/Logo/VH1)
The iconic "Drag Race" host was born on November 17.
Owen Wilson: November 18
play
Owen Wilson: November 18 (Rodin Eckenroth /GettyImages)
The "Wonder" actor celebrates the big 5-0 this November 18.
Tyga: November 19
play
Tyga attends the MTV VMAs. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)
The "Taste" rapper celebrates a birthday on November 19.
Ming-Na Wen: November 20
play
Ming-Na Wen: November 20 (Frazer Harrison/Getty images)
The "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actress was born on November 20.
Goldie Hawn: November 21
play
Goldie Hawn: November 21 (MJ Kim/Getty Images)
The "Snatched" actress was born on November 21.
Scarlett Johansson: November 22
play
Scarlett Johansson: November 22 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
The "Avengers" actress was born on November 22.
Miley Cyrus: November 23
play
Miley Cyrus: November 23 (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
The on-screen pop star turned real-life pop star turns 26 this November 23.
Sarah Hyland: November 24
play
Sarah Hyland: November 24 (Frazer Harrison/Gettyimages)
The "Modern Family" actress celebrates 28 this November 24.
Christina Applegate: November 25
play
Christina Applegate: November 25 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The "Married... with Children" actress turns 47 on November 25.
Tina Turner: November 26
play
Tina Turner: November 26 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
The legendary singer was born on November 26.
Bill Nye: November 27
play
Bill Nye: November 27 (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Bill Nye the Science Guy celebrates his birthday on November 27.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead: November 28
play
Mary Elizabeth Winstead: November 28 (Getty Images)
The "Passions" actress turns 34 on November 28.
Anna Faris: November 29
play
Anna Faris: November 29 (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
The actress turned podcast-host is celebrating her birthday on November 29.
Chrissy Teigen: November 30
play
Chrissy Teigen: November 30 (Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
The cookbook extraordinaire and Twitter queen was born on November 30.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.