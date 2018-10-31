news

Netflix released a video of actor Henry Cavill as his character on the upcoming fantasy series "The Witcher."

The wig is definitely a focal point.

The series is expected to make its debut on Netflix in 2019.

Actor Henry Cavill recently abandoned the Superman cape along with his "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" mustache for Netflix's upcoming fantasy series "The Witcher."

The epic original series is based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and short stories. The fantasy series tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter or "witcher" whose adventures make him realize that man can often be worse than beasts.

Read more: Henry Cavill will reportedly no longer play Superman as DC focuses on Supergirl instead

On Wednesday, Netflix shared a video with a first look at Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. While the long, silver wig certainly captures the monster hunter's look, altogether Cavill's Geralt is reminiscent of Orlando Bloom as the elf Legolas from "The Lord of the Rings" movies.

Here's the video:

Netflix's original series "The Witcher" doesn't have an exact release date yet, but it is expected to make its debut in 2019.

