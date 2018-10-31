Pulse.com.gh logo
Here's the first look at Henry Cavill on Netflix's 'The Witcher' and it's all about the wig

Netflix released a video of actor Henry Cavill as his character on the upcoming fantasy series "The Witcher," which will make its debut in 2019.

Henry Cavill the wticher play

Henry Cavill the wticher

(Netflix)

  • The wig is definitely a focal point.
  • The wig is definitely a focal point.
  • The series is expected to make its debut on Netflix in 2019.

Actor Henry Cavill recently abandoned the Superman cape along with his "Mission: Impossible Fallout" mustache for Netflix's upcoming fantasy series "The Witcher."

The epic original series is based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and short stories. The fantasy series tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter or "witcher" whose adventures make him realize that man can often be worse than beasts.

Read more: Henry Cavill will reportedly no longer play Superman as DC focuses on Supergirl instead

On Wednesday, Netflix shared a video with a first look at Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. While the long, silver wig certainly captures the monster hunter's look, altogether Cavill's Geralt is reminiscent of Orlando Bloom as the elf Legolas from "The Lord of the Rings" movies.

Here's the video:

Netflix's original series "The Witcher" doesn't have an exact release date yet, but it is expected to make its debut in 2019.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

