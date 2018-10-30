news

Halloween started early this year with a bunch of celebrity parties held over the weekend. INSIDER has combed through the looks to find the standout costumes for 2018.

Keep reading to see the best looks celebrities came up with for this year. We'll continue to update this story through the week.

Joe Jonas dressed up as fiancé Sophie Turner's "Game of Thrones" character, Sansa Stark.

You can sere more photos of him with Turner dressed as an elephant on Instagram here.

George Clooney wore two costumes at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills.

Clooney showed up to the party as a pilot and then appeared in a moose costume. In the past, Clooney joked about wanting a moose as a pet.

Kendall Jenner went as the "Austin Powers" fembot to the same party.

Jenner shared more photos of her costume, along with her Austin Powers sidekick, on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner dressed up as a massive butterfly.

Jenner shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Butterfly Effect." She and Travis Scott, the father of their daughter Stormi, have matching tattoos of a small butterfly. Scott also has a song named "Butterfly Effect."

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams were a perfect combination.

Together, Hyland's taco outfit and Adams' Belle costume made them "Taco Bell." Very clever.

"Riverdale" stars Camilla Mendes and Lili Reinhart channeled their inner "Napoleon Dynamite."

Mendes shared a photo of her and Reinhart as besties Pedro and Napoleon from the 2004 movie.

Their co-star Cole Sprouse was a "Despicable Me" minion, with a twist.

Lili Reinhart shared this video of Sprouse on her Instagram story. The sign reads "Stop sexualizing Minions." When he lifted the sign, he had two nipples hiding underneath.

And "Riverdale" stars KJ Apa and Charles Melton dressed up as Josie and the Pussycats in leopard leotards.

Mendes shared an image of her co-stars on her Instagram story.

Harry Styles made for a very good Elton John.

Sir Elton John approved of the look and shared it on Instagram.

John Legend is the perfect Prince Charming for his little girl.

The star shared a photo of him and his daughter Luna on his shoulders.

Rita Ora dressed up as a convincing Post Malone.

Ora performed on stage dressed as Post Malone.

Jaden Smith rocked a Batman suit.

Smith attended M. Night Shyamalan's Halloween party in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Halsey had her own take on Batman villain Poison Ivy.

Halsey threw a "Gotham City"-themed party so she had to dress up as a Batman villain. You can view it here.

Halsay's ex G-Eazy went as an old-school version of Batman villain Two-Face.

G-Eazy wore the outfit to his Stillhouse Night of the Fallen Halloween Party.

The "Black-ish" cast is rocking stellar "Black Panther" costumes this year.

Marcus Scribner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Anthony Anderson dressed up as Killmonger, Nakia, and T'Challa.

Netflix stars Ross Butler ("13 Reasons Why") and Noah Centineo ("To All The Boys I Love Before") are Wolverine and Gaston from "Beauty and the Beast."

The two showed off their dance moves on the Netflix Instagram to Ludacris' "Stand Up."

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, dressed up as artist Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour.

Seacrest even carried around a stuffed plush of Choupette Lagerfeld, Lagerfeld's cat.

Kelly Osbourne went as an "American Horror Story" favorite, Myrtle Snow.

Snow appears during the Coven season as the Head of the Witches Council.

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica dressed up as the Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf for their shindig.

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld threw their third annual Halloween bash in 2018.

Sarah Michelle Gellar dressed up as Harley Quinn.

All that was missing was Freddie Prinze Jr. as her Joker.

Gabrielle Union channeled her inner Stefani while husband, Dwyane Wade, dressed up as the Fresh Prince.

The "Bring it On" actress dressed up as the "No Doubt" singer to her '90s-themed birthday party that coincided with the Halloween weekend. Watch her rock out here. Her husband channeled Will Smith in his "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" look.