Lifestyle Here's what celebrity houses look like after being destroyed by the California wildfires

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Some celebrities — including Orlando Bloom, Gerard Butler, and Lady Gaga — have had their houses completely or partially burned to the ground.

Orlando Bloom's entire street was engulfed in flames. play

Orlando Bloom's entire street was engulfed in flames.

(Orlando Bloom/Instagram)

Three major wildfires continue to blaze across California. Two of them, the Woolsey and Hill fires, are near Los Angeles, and the Woolsey Fire is burning through Malibu.

The damage is already devastating. At least 29 people have been killed in the Camp Fire, farther north in the state, and the property damage will amount to billions of dollars once everything has been accounted for.

A number of celebrities living in the Los Angeles and Malibu areas have evacuated their houses, including Miley Cyrus and members of the Kardashian family. Many of them don't know if they've lost their houses in the fires.

But some celebrities — including Orlando Bloom, Gerard Butler, and Lady Gaga — have had their houses completely or partially burned to the ground. Many of them had only lived in those houses for just a few years before losing them.

Here are seven celebrity houses destroyed by the fire — and what they looked like before.

Gerard Butler bought his Point Dume house in May 2016.

Gerard Butler's home on Google Maps. play

Gerard Butler's home on Google Maps.

(Google Maps)

The home, which is split into two compounds, cost Butler $6.45 million.



On Sunday, he showed its skeletal remains.

Gerard Butler took a selfie with the remains of his mansion. play

Gerard Butler took a selfie with the remains of his mansion.

(Gerard Butler/Instagram)

Butler returned to his house on Sunday. He found it completely destroyed and posted a photo of the devastation on Instagram.



"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer also has a house in Malibu.

Camille Grammar's Malibu mansion on Google Maps. play

Camille Grammar's Malibu mansion on Google Maps.

(Google Maps)

She's had the house on and off the market since 2012.



She posted a photo of it burning on Sunday.

Camille Grammer's home. play

Camille Grammer's home.

(Camille Grammer Meyer/Instagram)

"Sadly my house couldn't be saved," she wrote on Instagram. "The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home."



Robin Thicke has a house in Malibu with his girlfriend, April Love Geary.

Robin Thicke's Malibu house. play

Robin Thicke's Malibu house.

(Google Maps)

He bought it for about $2.4 million in 2015.



Geary said it was demolished in the fire.

Geary said it was demolished in the fire. play

Geary said it was demolished in the fire.

(April Love Geary/Instagram)

April Love Geary posted a photo of the fire on Instagram with the caption, "Our house is somewhere in there." Later, she visited the site and posted an Instagram story saying the house was destroyed.



Lady Gaga bought her house for $23 million in 2014.

Lady Gaga's Malibu house. play

Lady Gaga's Malibu house.

(Google Maps)

It reportedly inspired her character's house in "A Star is Born."



Flames surrounded her house as she evacuated on Saturday.

Lady Gaga left her home Saturday. play

Lady Gaga left her home Saturday.

(Lady Gaga/Instagram via People)

Gaga posted pictures of smoke rising over her home on Instagram as she evacuated on Saturday. It's not clear how much damage her house sustained.



Orlando Bloom bought his house just a year ago, in 2017.

Orlando Bloom's home on Google Maps. play

Orlando Bloom's home on Google Maps.

(Google Maps)


On Saturday, he posted a picture of his whole street on fire.

Orlando Bloom posted a photo of his street engulfed in flames. play

Orlando Bloom posted a photo of his street engulfed in flames.

(Orlando Bloom/Instagram)

The fire blazed through his street, though it's not clear how much damage his own house sustained.



The "Bachelor" mansion was also reportedly damaged in the fire.

The "Bachelor" mansion was also reportedly damaged in the fire. play

The "Bachelor" mansion was also reportedly damaged in the fire.

(Villa De La Vina)

When ABC isn't filming the show, a family of six lives there. They move out twice a year for the show's production.



Part of it was destroyed in the fire.

The Bachelor mansion is under that cloud of smoke. play

The Bachelor mansion is under that cloud of smoke.

(Mike Fleiss/Twitter)

While the main building is still standing, the back patio and other structures have been destroyed, according to Entertainment Tonight. On Friday, producer Mike Fleiss posted a picture from afar on Twitter asking people to pray for the mansion, and ABC executive Robert Mills said it was in "grave danger."



Miley Cyrus's house was also destroyed.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Cyrus's home. play

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Cyrus's home.

(Miley Cyrus/Instagram)

Cyrus posted on Twitter that her house "no longer stands," but that she, fiancé Liam Hemsworth, and her animals made it out safely.

"I am grateful for all I have left," she wrote. "Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department!"



Liam Hemsworth posted a photo of the devastation.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's home. play

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's home.

(Liam Hemsworth/Twitter)

"It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love," Hemsworth posted on Twitter Tuesday. "Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."

This post has been updated.



