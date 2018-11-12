Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Here's what celebrity houses look like after they were destroyed by the devastating California wildfires

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Some celebrities — including Orlando Bloom, Gerard Butler, and Lady Gaga — have had their homes completely or partially burned to the ground.

Orlando Bloom's entire street was engulfed in flames. play

Orlando Bloom's entire street was engulfed in flames.

(Orlando Bloom/Instagram)

Three major wildfires continue to blaze through California. And two of them, the The Woolsey and Hill fires, surround Los Angeles and are burning through Malibu.

The damage is already devastating. 29 people have been killed in the Camp Fire, further north in the state, and the property damage will amount to billions of dollars once everything has been accounted for.

A number of celebrities living in the Los Angeles and Malibu areas have evacuated their homes, including Miley Cyrus and members of the Kardashian family. Many of them don't know if they lost their homes in the fires.

But some celebrities — including Orlando Bloom, Gerard Butler, and Lady Gaga — have had their homes completely or partially burned to the ground. Many of them had only been living in those houses for just a few years before losing them.

Here are seven celebrity homes destroyed by the fire — and what they looked like before.

Gerard Butler bought his Point Dume house in May 2016.

Gerard Butler's home on Google Maps. play

Gerard Butler's home on Google Maps.

(Google Maps)

Split in two compounds, the home cost him $6.45.



On Sunday, he showed its skeletal remains.

Gerard Butler took a selfie with the remains of his mansion. play

Gerard Butler took a selfie with the remains of his mansion.

(Gerard Butler/Instagram)

Butler returned to his home Sunday after evacuating it earlier. He found it completely destroyed, and posted a photo of the devastation on Instagram.



"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer also has a home in Malibu.

Camille Grammar's Malibu mansion on Google Maps. play

Camille Grammar's Malibu mansion on Google Maps.

(Google Maps)

She's put the home on and off the market since 2012.



She posted a photo of it burning on Sunday.

Camille Grammer's home. play

Camille Grammer's home.

(Camille Grammer Meyer/Instagram)

"Sadly my house couldn’t be saved," she said on Instagram. "The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home."



Robin Thicke has a home in Malibu with his girlfriend, April Love Geary.

Robin Thicke's Malibu house. play

Robin Thicke's Malibu house.

(Google Maps)

He bought it for about $2.4 million in 2015.



Geary said it was demolished in the fire.

Geary said it was demolished in the fire. play

Geary said it was demolished in the fire.

(April Love Geary/Instagram)

Geary posted a photo of the fire on Instagram with the caption "our house is somewhere in there." Later, she visited the site and posted an Instagram story saying the house was destroyed.



Lady Gaga bought her home for $23 million in 2014.

Lady Gaga's Malibu house. play

Lady Gaga's Malibu house.

(Google Maps)

It reportedly inspired her character's house in "A Star is Born."



Flames surrounded her house as she evacuated Saturday.

Lady Gaga left her home Saturday. play

Lady Gaga left her home Saturday.

(Lady Gaga/Instagram via People)

Lady Gaga posted pictures of smoke rising over her home on Instagram as she evacuated Saturday. It's not clear how much damage her house sustained.



Orlando Bloom bought his home just a year ago, in 2017.

Orlando Bloom's home on Google Maps. play

Orlando Bloom's home on Google Maps.

(Google Maps)


On Saturday, he posted a picture of his whole street on fire.

Orlando Bloom posted a photo of his street engulfed in flames. play

Orlando Bloom posted a photo of his street engulfed in flames.

(Orlando Bloom/Instagram)

The fire blazed through his street, though it's not clear how much damage his own house sustained.



The Bachelor Mansion was also reportedly damaged in the fire.

The Bachelor Mansion was also reportedly damaged in the fire. play

The Bachelor Mansion was also reportedly damaged in the fire.

(Villa De La Vina)

When ABC isn't filming the show, a family of six lives there. They move out twice a year for the show's production.



Part of it was destroyed in the fire.

The Bachelor mansion is under that cloud of smoke. play

The Bachelor mansion is under that cloud of smoke.

(Mike Fleiss/Twitter)

While the main building is still standing, the back patio and other structures have been destroyed, according to Entertainment Tonight. On Friday, producer Mike Fleiss posted a picture from afar on Twitter asking people to pray for the mansion, and ABC executive Robert Mills said it was in "grave danger."



Miley Cyrus's house was also destroyed.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Cyrus's home. play

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Cyrus's home.

(Miley Cyrus/Instagram)

Cyrus posted on Twitter that her house "no longer stands" but that she, her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, and her animals made it out safely.

"I am grateful for all I have left," she wrote. "Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!"



Go to Pulse.com.gh

Stan Lee dressed as Hugh Hefner in "Iron Man."
Lifestyle Stan Lee has made 56 cameos in the Marvel universe — here they all are
Manny's Blue room
Lifestyle Police officers mistakenly shot and killed a security guard at a Illinois bar after he pulled out his gun to stop an armed patron
Stan Lee was 95.
Lifestyle Stan Lee, Marvel legend, reportedly dead at 95
Heidi, 44
Lifestyle 15 people reveal the best marriage advice they ever received from their parents
X
Advertisement