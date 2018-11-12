Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Here's what the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked like the year you were born

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Floats and performers in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade reflect different periods in American culture through the years.

Kermit the Frog made his debut in the '70s. play

Kermit the Frog made his debut in the '70s.

(Macy's)

  • The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade used to be called the Christmas Parade.
  • It was cancelled from 1942 to 1944 because of World War II.
  • It's been a hallmark of the holiday season since then, featuring celebrities, balloons, and marching bands from around the country.
  • The parade floats and performers through the years reflect different periods in American culture.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will march through New York City for the 91st time this November. Aside from a brief hiatus during World War II when helium and rubber were in short supply, it has been a hallmark of the holiday season since the first parade on Christmas in 1924.

Featuring celebrities, marching bands, clowns, and balloons shaped like cartoon and movie characters, the massive event has been televised since 1952. Grandparents and grandchildren alike share fond memories of watching the spectacle, and the floats and performers through the years reflect different periods in American culture.

Here's what the parade looked like in its early days and every year since 1980.

1920s: Elephants marched in the first parade in 1924, which was previously known as the Macy's Christmas Parade.

The first parade. play

The first parade.

(Macy's)


1930s: Walt Disney helped design the first Mickey Mouse balloon.

Mickey Mouse. play

Mickey Mouse.

(Macy's)


1940s: The parade was canceled from 1942 to 1944 due to rubber and helium shortages during World War II, but was back on for the rest of the '40s.

Uncle Sam. play

Uncle Sam.

(Macy's)


1950s: The Radio City Rockettes have been perfectly aligned since their first performance at the parade in 1957.

1950s: The Radio City Rockettes have been perfectly aligned since their first performance at the parade in 1957. play

1950s: The Radio City Rockettes have been perfectly aligned since their first performance at the parade in 1957.

(AP Images)


1960s: Miss Teenage America 1961 Diane Lynn Cox rode a float with her "Prince Charming," actor Troy Donahue.

Miss Teenage America. play

Miss Teenage America.

(Anthony Camerano/AP)


1970s: Kermit the Frog made his debut in 1977.

Kermit the Frog. play

Kermit the Frog.

(Macy's)


1980: The Sesame Street float followed a marching band.

Sesame Street. play

Sesame Street.

(Ken Howard/Getty Images)


1981: Charles Haid and Michael Warren of the TV series "Hill Street Blues" performed a song and dance number.

Hill Street Blues. play

Hill Street Blues.

(YouTube)


1982: Woody Woodpecker flew high above Macy's.

Woody Woodpecker. play

Woody Woodpecker.

(Macy's)


1983: Purina dog food sponsored a loveably shaggy canine float.

Purina. play

Purina.

(YouTube)


1984: Raggedy Anne waved to onlookers.

1984: Raggedy Anne waved to onlookers. play

1984: Raggedy Anne waved to onlookers.

(Macy's)


1985: The Betty Boop balloon was 67 feet tall and held over 15,000 cubic feet of helium.

Betty Boop play

Betty Boop

(Macy's)


1986: Olive Oyl and Swee' Pea were preceded by a group of clowns.

Olive Oyl. play

Olive Oyl.

(AP)


1987: Actress Saundra Santiago sang "America the Beautiful."

Saundra Santiago. play

Saundra Santiago.

(YouTube)


1988: The Pink Panther was on the case.

Pink Panther. play

Pink Panther.

(Macy's)


1989: An estimated 1.8 million people attended the chilly parade.

Ronald McDonald. play

Ronald McDonald.

(Tim Clary/AP)


1990: Clifford the Big Red Dog lived up to his name.

Clifford. play

Clifford.

(Macy's)


1991: Spider-Man made his first appearance at the parade.

Spider-Man play

Spider-Man

(Macy's)


1992: Bart Simpson cruised through town on his skateboard.

Bart Simpson. play

Bart Simpson.

(AP)


1993: Members of "America Sings," a performing arts nonprofit organization for young amateur singers, belted out American classics.

"America Sings." play

"America Sings."

(Stringer/Getty Images)


1994: The Cat in the Hat premiered as a new balloon in Times Square, where "Kiss of the Spider Woman" was Broadway's big hit.

The Cat in the Hat. play

The Cat in the Hat.

(Stringer/Reuters)


1995: "Beethoven" was big. Like, really big.

Like, really big. play

Like, really big.

(Jeff Christensen/Reuters)


1996: Betty Boop reappeared.

Betty Boop. play

Betty Boop.

(Jeff Christensen/Reuters)


1997: Winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour caused many of the 17 balloons in the parade to rip and deflate.

Pink Panther. play

Pink Panther.

(Jeff Christensen/Reuters)


1998: "Rugrats" were all the rage.

Rugrats. play

Rugrats.

(AP)


1999: Before "Googling" became a verb, internet search engine Ask Jeeves was the way to go.

Ask Jeeves. play

Ask Jeeves.

(Jeff Christensen/Reuters)


2000: Head float designer Manfred Bass shared a model of the Mickey Mouse parade float.

Head float designer Manfred Bass. play

Head float designer Manfred Bass.

(Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)


2001: The trauma of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center was still raw.

The parade post-9/11. play

The parade post-9/11.

(Chris Hondros/Getty Images)


2002: Justin Guarini, the runner-up of season one of "American Idol," crooned a Christmas song.

Justin Guarini of 'American Idol'. play

Justin Guarini of 'American Idol'.

(Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)


2003: Simple Plan rocked out on the M&M float.

Simple Plan. play

Simple Plan.

(Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)


2004: A news ticker shared stories about "Desperate Housewives" and the war in Iraq.

2004: A news ticker shared stories about "Desperate Housewives" and the war in Iraq. play

2004: A news ticker shared stories about "Desperate Housewives" and the war in Iraq.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)


2005: The New York City Cheerleaders waved their pom-poms at the crowds.

Cheerleaders wave to the crowds. play

Cheerleaders wave to the crowds.

(Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)


2006: It rained on this parade. Poor Big Bird.

Poor Big Bird. play

Poor Big Bird.

(Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)


2007: Shrek floated above the city in all of his glory.

Shrek. play

Shrek.

(Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)


2008: Miley Cyrus was at the height of her Disney stardom.

Miley Cyrus. play

Miley Cyrus.

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)


2009: Keke Palmer blew a kiss to adoring fans.

Keke Palmer. play

Keke Palmer.

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)


2010: Miranda Cosgrove rode with the Minions from "Despicable Me."

Miranda Cosgrove play

Miranda Cosgrove

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)


2011: Members of the NYPD marched through Times Square.

NYPD. play

NYPD.

(Michael Nagle/Getty Images)


2012: US Olympic gymnasts Kyla Ross, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas of the "Fierce Five" sported their gold medals from the London Olympics.

The Fierce Five. play

The Fierce Five.

(Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)


2013: Despite the cold and concerns about the wind, the parade continued as planned.

It was a cold November. play

It was a cold November.

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)


2014: In "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," the titular character was played by Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man. play

Spider-Man.

(Brad Barket/Getty Images)


2015: A record number of police officers patrolled the parade in the wake of terrorist attacks in Paris.

Pikachu floats through midtown. play

Pikachu floats through midtown.

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)


2016: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrated 90 years.

A marching band assembles in the parade. play

A marching band assembles in the parade.

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)


2017: The red Power Ranger balloon flew down the streets of New York.

2017: The red Power Ranger balloon flew down the streets of New York. play

2017: The red Power Ranger balloon flew down the streets of New York.

(Noam Galai/Getty Images for Saban Brands)

