news
- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade used to be called the Christmas Parade.
- It was cancelled from 1942 to 1944 because of World War II.
- It's been a hallmark of the holiday season since then, featuring celebrities, balloons, and marching bands from around the country.
- The parade floats and performers through the years reflect different periods in American culture.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will march through New York City for the 91st time this November. Aside from a brief hiatus during World War II when helium and rubber were in short supply, it has been a hallmark of the holiday season since the first parade on Christmas in 1924.
Featuring celebrities, marching bands, clowns, and balloons shaped like cartoon and movie characters, the massive event has been televised since 1952. Grandparents and grandchildren alike share fond memories of watching the spectacle, and the floats and performers through the years reflect different periods in American culture.
Here's what the parade looked like in its early days and every year since 1980.
1920s: Elephants marched in the first parade in 1924, which was previously known as the Macy's Christmas Parade.
play
The first parade. (Macy's)
1930s: Walt Disney helped design the first Mickey Mouse balloon.
play
Mickey Mouse. (Macy's)
1940s: The parade was canceled from 1942 to 1944 due to rubber and helium shortages during World War II, but was back on for the rest of the '40s.
play
Uncle Sam. (Macy's)
1950s: The Radio City Rockettes have been perfectly aligned since their first performance at the parade in 1957.
play
1950s: The Radio City Rockettes have been perfectly aligned since their first performance at the parade in 1957. (AP Images)
1960s: Miss Teenage America 1961 Diane Lynn Cox rode a float with her "Prince Charming," actor Troy Donahue.
play
Miss Teenage America. (Anthony Camerano/AP)
1970s: Kermit the Frog made his debut in 1977.
play
Kermit the Frog. (Macy's)
1980: The Sesame Street float followed a marching band.
play
Sesame Street. (Ken Howard/Getty Images)
1981: Charles Haid and Michael Warren of the TV series "Hill Street Blues" performed a song and dance number.
play
Hill Street Blues. (YouTube)
1982: Woody Woodpecker flew high above Macy's.
play
Woody Woodpecker. (Macy's)
1983: Purina dog food sponsored a loveably shaggy canine float.
play
Purina. (YouTube)
1984: Raggedy Anne waved to onlookers.
play
1984: Raggedy Anne waved to onlookers. (Macy's)
1985: The Betty Boop balloon was 67 feet tall and held over 15,000 cubic feet of helium.
play
Betty Boop (Macy's)
1986: Olive Oyl and Swee' Pea were preceded by a group of clowns.
play
Olive Oyl. (AP)
1987: Actress Saundra Santiago sang "America the Beautiful."
play
Saundra Santiago. (YouTube)
1988: The Pink Panther was on the case.
play
Pink Panther. (Macy's)
1989: An estimated 1.8 million people attended the chilly parade.
play
Ronald McDonald. (Tim Clary/AP)
1990: Clifford the Big Red Dog lived up to his name.
play
Clifford. (Macy's)
1991: Spider-Man made his first appearance at the parade.
play
Spider-Man (Macy's)
1992: Bart Simpson cruised through town on his skateboard.
play
Bart Simpson. (AP)
1993: Members of "America Sings," a performing arts nonprofit organization for young amateur singers, belted out American classics.
play
"America Sings." (Stringer/Getty Images)
1994: The Cat in the Hat premiered as a new balloon in Times Square, where "Kiss of the Spider Woman" was Broadway's big hit.
play
The Cat in the Hat. (Stringer/Reuters)
1995: "Beethoven" was big. Like, really big.
play
Like, really big. (Jeff Christensen/Reuters)
1996: Betty Boop reappeared.
play
Betty Boop. (Jeff Christensen/Reuters)
1997: Winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour caused many of the 17 balloons in the parade to rip and deflate.
play
Pink Panther. (Jeff Christensen/Reuters)
1998: "Rugrats" were all the rage.
1999: Before "Googling" became a verb, internet search engine Ask Jeeves was the way to go.
play
Ask Jeeves. (Jeff Christensen/Reuters)
2000: Head float designer Manfred Bass shared a model of the Mickey Mouse parade float.
play
Head float designer Manfred Bass. (Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)
2001: The trauma of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center was still raw.
play
The parade post-9/11. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
2002: Justin Guarini, the runner-up of season one of "American Idol," crooned a Christmas song.
play
Justin Guarini of 'American Idol'. (Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
2003: Simple Plan rocked out on the M&M float.
play
Simple Plan. (Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
2004: A news ticker shared stories about "Desperate Housewives" and the war in Iraq.
play
2004: A news ticker shared stories about "Desperate Housewives" and the war in Iraq. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
2005: The New York City Cheerleaders waved their pom-poms at the crowds.
play
Cheerleaders wave to the crowds. (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
2006: It rained on this parade. Poor Big Bird.
play
Poor Big Bird. (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
2007: Shrek floated above the city in all of his glory.
play
Shrek. (Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)
2008: Miley Cyrus was at the height of her Disney stardom.
play
Miley Cyrus. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
2009: Keke Palmer blew a kiss to adoring fans.
play
Keke Palmer. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
2010: Miranda Cosgrove rode with the Minions from "Despicable Me."
play
Miranda Cosgrove (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
2011: Members of the NYPD marched through Times Square.
play
NYPD. (Michael Nagle/Getty Images)
2012: US Olympic gymnasts Kyla Ross, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas of the "Fierce Five" sported their gold medals from the London Olympics.
play
The Fierce Five. (Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)
2013: Despite the cold and concerns about the wind, the parade continued as planned.
play
It was a cold November. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
2014: In "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," the titular character was played by Andrew Garfield.
play
Spider-Man. (Brad Barket/Getty Images)
2015: A record number of police officers patrolled the parade in the wake of terrorist attacks in Paris.
play
Pikachu floats through midtown. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
2016: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrated 90 years.
play
A marching band assembles in the parade. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
2017: The red Power Ranger balloon flew down the streets of New York.
play
2017: The red Power Ranger balloon flew down the streets of New York. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Saban Brands)
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.