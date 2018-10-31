news

Netflix's chilling new thriller "The Haunting of Hill House" may only be one season in, but that hasn't kept it from taking the nation by storm. Filled with supernatural encounters as well as heart-wrenching moments of grief, the show has already been categorized as TV's first great horror show and for good reasoning.

In addition to the great writing, directing, and producing that Mike Flanagan delivered, each actor in the series found a way to resonate with everyone at least once throughout their appearance. During those times when you were trying to follow the storyline or keep track of all of the hidden ghosts wandering about the mansion, it may have been easy to miss the fact that you've probably seen all of the characters from the show in other roles, too.

Here's where you might recognize the cast of "Hill House" from.

Carla Gugino played Olivia Craine.

Carla Gugino's role as Olivia Crain may have haunted you in your sleep, but that wasn't the first time you'd seen her on your TV screens.

The actress has been making a name for herself since the late '80s where she made small appearances in shows like "ALF," "Who's the Boss?," and "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" – the show that started "Saved by the Bell."

Over the years, she's been seen in "The Jimmy Show," "Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams," "Spy Kids 3: Game Over," "Sin City," "Night at the Museum," "American Gangster," "Entourage," "Californication," and "Gerald's Game."

Timothy Hutton played Hugh Crain.

Timothy Hutton's role as the father that the children loved to hate was incredible given the surrounding facts, but that should be expected considering his resume.

The actor, who has been seen in season five of "How to Get Away with Murder," has also appeared in "American Crime," "Leverage," "Kidnapped," "The Good Shepherd," "French Kiss," "The Killing Room," "The Alphabet Killer," and much more.

Henry Thomas played the young Hugh Crain.

The younger version of the Crain patriarch – Henry Thomas – did his best to keep the family together, but things got a little weird throughout the 10-episode thriller.

Though it may not have been easy to notice, Henry Thomas – who played the role – has actually been a star for a very long time.

Most noticeably, Thomas starred in the hit 1982 sci-fi film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" as the character Elliott. He also starred in the film "Cloak & Dagger," "Legends of the Fall," "Fever," "Gangs of New York," "Ouija: Origin of Evil," and "Gerald's Game."

Michiel Huisman played Steven Crain.

Playing the role of eldest Crain sibling, when you first saw Michiel Huisman on screen, you may have had a bit of trouble placing your finger on what other shows you've seen him in. And, if you love film and television, you'll notice that there's plenty to choose from.

The actor has appeared in movies like "World War Z," "The Invitation," "The Age of Adaline," and "Irreplaceable You." He's also known for his roles in shows like "Game of Thrones," "Orphan Black," and "Nashville."

Paxton Singleton played the young Steven Crain.

He may have nailed the role of eldest Crain sibling, but starring in "Hill House" was the biggest role that Paxton Singleton had to date.

Additionally, though, he's appeared in a "Three Musketeers" short and has had a role in the series "The Rookie." You can also catch him in the upcoming movies "Alice Fades Away" and "Breed."

Elizabeth Reaser played Shirley Crain-Harris.

She may have been the want-to-be perfect older sister in "Haunting of Hill House," but Elizabeth Reaser didn't always play the pushy character.

Most notably, the actress can be remembered for playing the role of Esme Cullen in "The Twilight Saga." Additionally, she's been seen in "Ouija: Origin of Evil," "Mad Men," "The Good Wife," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Saved."

Lulu Wilson played the young Shirley Crain.

Doing the role of young Shirley justice, Lulu Wilson's talent has been shining through even before she nailed this part.

And, this isn't the first time you've seen her in something this haunting. Wilson has starred in "Annabelle: Creation," "Deliver Us from Evil," and "Ouija: Origin of Evil."

Kate Siegel played Theodora Crain.

Theo Crain has possibly become the favorite sibling for many watching, but this isn't Kate Siegel's first time impressing viewers with her acting chops.

The actress, who frequently collaborates on projects with her husband Mike Flanagan, has been seen in "Gerald's Game," "Oculus," "Ouija: Origin of Evil," and "Hush."

McKenna Grace played the young Theodora Crain.

Just like the older version of Theo, McKenna Grace's role as young Theo has quickly made the character a fan favorite. If you couldn't tell by her acting on screen, this wasn't her first go at a role.

Grace has appeared in "Amityville: The Awakening," "I, Tonya," "The Young and the Restless," "Fuller House," "Designated Survivor," "Gifted," has voiced many Disney Channel show characters and more.

Victoria Pedretti played Eleanor "Nell" Crain.

Though the role as Nell has been Victoria Pedretti's biggest role to date, she's been in two short films titled "Sole" and "Uncovering Eden."

Fans of the new star can look out for her in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Violet McGraw played the young Nell Crain.

Before Violet McGraw was running from her own fate in "Hill House," she was appearing in another Netflix Original, "Love." She also has an uncredited role in the film "Ready Player One" and will appear in the upcoming film "Motocross."

Oliver Jackson-Cohen played Luke Crain.

Luke may have been the most troubled of the Crain clan, but one thing we can all agree on is how well Oliver Jackson-Cohen played the part.

Prior to nailing the role though, Jackson-Cohen was seen in shows like "Emerald City" and "Dracula." He also starred in 2017's "The Healer" and 2012's "The Raven."

Julian Hilliard played the young Luke Crain.

Young Luke Crain was played by Julian Hilliard. And although Hilliard did an amazing job at portraying that on screen, it's the only big role we've seen him play to date.

In early 2018, however, he was seen in the movie "Never Goin' Back," and will be starring in 2019's "Greener Grass."

Annabeth Gish played Mrs. Dudley.

She may have appeared in only six episodes, but Annabeth Gish's role as Mrs. Dudley surely made an impression. Though you may not have been sure where you've seen her while watching, she's actually a quite familiar face.

Prior to her role in "Hill House," Gish was seen in "The X-Files," "A Father's NIghtmare" on Lifetime, "Halt and Catch Fire," "Scandal," "Pretty Little Liars," "Sons of Anarchy," "The West Wing," "Rizzoli & Isles," and more.

Anthony Ruivivar played Kevin Harris.

Watching the "Haunting of Hill House" may have been the first time that thought you witnessed Anthony Ruivivar in action on the screen, but you've actually seen him plenty of times before.

The actor has appeared in shows such as "Frequency," "Scream" The TV Series," "American Horror Story," "Avengers Assemble," "Hawaii Five-O," "Beware the Batman," "Southland," and "Third Watch."

Samantha Sloyan played Leigh Crain.

Though her role as Leigh Crain may have been small, Samantha Sloyan made her mark long before appearing in "Hill House."

The actress has been seen in "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," and even "Hush" – alongside "Hill House" co-star Kate Siegel.

James Lafferty played Ryan, Shirley's one-time affair.

James Martin Lafferty's role as Ryan in "Hill House" was small in part, but definitely packed a big punch. The actor may have been remembered for his roles in "One Tree Hill," "Crisis," "Oculus," and "Underground."

Catherine Parker played Poppy Hill.

Poppy Hill got the Crain clan into plenty of trouble during their time living in the Hill House, but Catherine Parker has been impressing casting directors for over a decade now.

The actress has appeared in shows such as "Masters of Sex," "Rizzoli & Isle," "Oculus," and "Absentia."

Robert Longstreet played Mr. Dudley.

Just like Mrs. Dudley, Robert Longstreet's character Mr. Dudley only appeared in six episodes, but he surely left his mark.

Before his appearance in "Hill House," Longstreet acted in "Take Shelter," "The Old Man & the Gun," "Sorry to Bother You," "Matlock" and more.

Levy Tran played Trish Park.

Falling in love with Theo Crain, Levy Tran's character Trish proved the persistence in the area of love can get you what you really want. Before she landed the role as Trish though, you probably remember seeing her in a few other roles in productions like "Shameless," "The First Purge," and "Chosen Kin Origins."

Anna Enger played Luke's love-interest, Joey.

Anna Enger's portrayal of the troubled Joey was enough to convince anyone that she was a seasoned actress. If you couldn't quite pinpoint where you'd seen her, there are plenty of roles to choose from.

She was in "Chicago Med," 'Life Sentence," "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," "The Internship," "The Vampire Diaries," or "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Jordane Christie played Nell's husband Arthur.

If you were one of the people who wanted to see Jordane Christie really shine in his role as Nell's sweet and caring husband, you were probably caught off guard when he tragically died too soon.

Lucky for you, there are a few other shows that you can catch up on where he did a stellar job acting. "Atlanta," "Underground," "Containment," and "Chicago P.D." are just a few to start.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.