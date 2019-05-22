The ad, posted online on May 20, 2019, had a wide range of women walking in front of backdrops showcasing various parts of the world.

One of these places is our very own Lagos. The video shows a typical busy street in Marina, Lagos Island with hawkers, pedestrians and our signature yellow 'danfo'.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Rihanna explained that her plan for the brand is for it to be "as disruptive as possible."

This explains why she chose to have different cultures and places including Lagos represented in her first ever Fenty campaign video.

Her decision to have Nigeria's largest city as well as other parts of the globe in the campaign video also goes with her very inclusive beauty brand.

She goes to add, "The brand is not traditional. It's a new way of doing things because I believe that this is where fashion is going to go eventually."

Fenty, launched in partnership with LVMH, makes Rihanna the first black woman in history to run a major luxury fashion house.

Lagos to the world

This is not the first time this popular city has been featured in a foreign project.

In 2016, a depiction of a busy Lagos street made it into the "Captain America: The Civil War" movie.

The scene had the yellow buses and people of color surrounding the superhero.

According to Atlanta Magazine, this scene was shot in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States where a neighbourhood was transformed into a Lagos street.

Captain America: Civil War was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.