39% of Kenyans would love alcohol as a gift and more specific whisky as the most preferred gift over the Christmas season.

No monkey business here, this is according to a 30-page gift catalogue unveiled by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) which was informed by a study dubbed Gifting Survey Report conducted in July 2019.

“Thirty nine percent of the respondents said they would consider alcohol as a gift, and whisky is the most popular gift preference,” according to the study.

Speaking at the colourful unveiling ceremony held at Aspire Center, Nairobi, KBL’s Head of Spirits, Grace Nshemeire-Gwaku, invited Kenyans to take advantage of the catalogue in appreciating their friends, colleagues, mentors and families of legal drinking age this festive season.

“Johnny Walker is a must-stock whisky for Christmas, New Years and beyond, and our range of Johnny Walker Blended Whisky caters to every palate,” explained Ms. Nshemeire-Gwaku.

KBL hopes by providing information to guide selection of the ideal gift, based on considerations including pedigree, origin story, blend and price, the festive season will be a notch merrier..

The gift catalogue is available on KBL’s website, social media and selected off-trade outlets. What’s more, the listed alcoholic drinks are well discounted for the season, and bundled with unique souvenirs.

Some of drinks higlisted in the gift catalogue include Johnny Walker & Sons Odyssey (Sh158,000), Johnny Walker 18 years (8,300) and Johnny WalkerRed Label (Sh2000) to mention but just a few.

“We make whisky in the belief that it should be shared with the people who matter most on the journey you make together. An important part of that outlook involves helping to create memorable moments when people raise a glass to celebrate the good times ahead." said Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge.

With Christmas just around the corner, Business Insider SSA decided to go on a treasure hunt and showcase other equally great tasting whiskey you can give it a try this festive season.

Here’s a few drinks you should try to sample.

Hankey Bannister Scotch blended whisky

Christmas is all about tradition with Santa Claus, Christmas chorals, good food and presents being a permanent feature every Christmas.

As an entrepreneur are you better off following tradition or keeping up with trends? As the fourth revolution beckons how can businesses and entrepreneurs remain true to their tradition in the face of trends? There is no better way to mull over this question this festive season than with a glass of Hankey Bannister in hand.

Since 1757, this blended scotch whisky has held firm in the face of temptation for sometimes as long as forty years before cracking open their casks made of Spanish sherry oak and unveil priceless products such as a 1970 Spanish Sherry Hogshead and a 1967 Spanish Sherry cask to all and sundry.

A litre of Hankey Bannister 12 retails at (£42.07 (Sh5513)

Tullamore Dew Whiskey

According to whiskeyreviewer website, on the nose, Tullamore Dew has a sweet, citrus smell mixed with grainy notes.

Tullamore Dew, which traces its origins to 1829 and the namesake Irish Midlands town of Tullamore, is a blend of Irish grain, malt and pot still whiskey, and is bottled at 40% alcohol.

A 750ml bottle of Tullamore Dew Whiskey retails at Sh2800 ($28) at Jumia and other online shops.

Glenfiddich Single Malt 12 Year Old Whiskey

To spice things up this festive season, you might want to ditch your ‘boring’ Santa Claus suit and don something more trendy and interesting like the world famous full-length Scottish kilts, originally known as léine, Gaelic for “shirt”.

Dating as far back as the 16th century, today, Scottish kilt is one of the most recognized national dress and turns heads whenever one goes.

As you soak in the Scottish culture, you can also sample one of the world's most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, Glenfiddich Single Malt 12 Year Old Whiskey.

Glenfiddich Single Malt 12 Year Old Whiskey retails at Sh 4,600 ($46).

Hennessy Very Special

Christmas is always a special occasion and you need a very special drink to top it off.

Not just any drink but a drink which has stood the test of time and continues to influence social discussions like Hennessy very special.

Hennessy vs is a timeless cognac that belongs to the Hennessy family. It’s no mean feat for a brand to survive 150 years keeping in mind that a lot of businesses don’t even make it past its 5th anniversary.

1 litre of Hennessy vs costs Ksh 5000 ($50) at Carrefour.