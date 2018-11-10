Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle How an artist went from bankruptcy to viral sensation by creating paper sculptures

  Published: 2018-11-10
  • Felix Semper creates sculptures from thousands of glued sheets of paper.
  • Felix lost his housing business in 2008 and decided to change his career to become an artist.
  • His works can take months to create and sell for thousands of dollars.

Felix Semper's viral sculptures are made entirely out of paper. They each take months to create and are made from thousands of individual sheets.

Felix only became an artist recently, he was previously a builder and developer. In 2008 he lost his business and went bankrupt, he used this as an opportunity to change career completely.

Felix has no formal training and creates each piece by hand. He glues each piece of paper together until he has the height he needs then begins to carve. The sculptures are carved into shape and sanded. Each one is worth thousands of dollars.

Produced by Charlie Floyd

