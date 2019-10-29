The first of its kind car awards show ranked cars in selected categories.

Kenya has a thriving motor vehicles industry which sells both new and used vehicles.

On Tuesday, Cheki Kenya, the leading Car online Marketplace, held its inaugural Cheki Car Awards 2019.

The first of its kind car awards show ranked cars in selected categories in a bid to enlighten consumers on specifications and help them make better car-buying decisions.

Cheki Car Awards. (George Tubei)

The colourful event was held at the Dusit Hotel in Riverside and attracted a sizeable crowd of car lovers, dealers, companies and media.

Delegates following proceedings of Cheki Car Awards. (George Tubei)

Speaking during the Awards events, Cheki Kenya’s Chief Executive Officer, Resian Leteipan said that; “most first-time car owners struggled with deciding which car would best suit their current needs owing to the close similarities between different makes within specific categories of cars”.

Cheki Kenya’s Chief Executive Officer, Resian Leteipan. (George Tubei)

Matatu Owners Association, Simon Kimutai thanked the organisers and said the event would go along way in empowering Kenyan consumers.

“Everybody wants a car and it is good that they are able to buy a car that is going to be beneficial to them, so this is empowering to people who are intending to buy vehicles to be able to make a choice by having knowledge.”

Some of the judges at Cheki Car Awards. (George Tubei)

Some of Kenya’s respected car columnists and critics sourced from a diverse pool of fields including Betty Kyalo, Leonie Elverfeldt, JM Baraza, Trevor Lamenya and Bobby Mwirigi were handpicked as the judges and spearheaded the panel discussion.

Matatu Owners Association, Simon Kimutai, handinga trophy to one of the Cheki Car awards winners. (George Tubei)

Leonie Elverfeldt, the Managing Director RADP East-Africa revealed that the judges looked at the car’s design, performance of the car, price, cost of ownership and the safety of the car as the criteria used to enter and vote for the winners.

"The first Cheki Awards were a big success with many people attending. It's great to have these Awards from now going forward, to address car topics around Kenya and also educate Kenyans further around automotive" she told BISSA.

Leonie Elverfeldt, one of the judges handing a trophy to one of the winners during Cheki Car Awards. (George Tubei)

Kenya has a thriving motor vehicles industry which sells both new and used vehicles. In recent months, the government has moved with speed to support the local manufacturing industry by halting importation of second-hand vehicles.

Bobby Mwirigi handing a trophy to one of the Cheki Car Awards winners. (George Tubei)

Used car sales account for about 80 percent of total vehicle sales in Kenya. To reverse this trend, Kenya set up Mobius motors in 2015 to build locally made cars and the government has also signed agreements with global car manufacturers like German car-maker Volkswagen and French automobile Peugeot to set up local assembly plants in the country.

Betty Kyalo, one of the judges handing over a certificate to one of the winners. (George Tubei)

To arrive at the winners a survey was sent to 300,000 car lovers and enthusiasts where Cheki then collected over 12,000 votes in the different categories.

Two of the Cheki Car Awards trophies. (George Tubei)

The votes were in three categories; the general public, car dealers from all over Kenya and a balanced mix of selected expert automotive writers and celebrated car enthusiasts.

The Cheki Car awards winners posing with their trophies. (George Tubei)

And here are the official results of Cheki Car Awards.

Best budget Car - Mazda Demio

Best Family Car - Toyota Alphard

Best Suv Car - Range Rover Sport

Best Hatchback Car - Volkswagen Golf

Best City Car - Honda Fit

Best Luxury Car - Mercedes S350

Best High Performance Car - Subaru Impreza STI

Best Commercial Car - Isuzu N-Series

Best Motorbike - Honda CBR

Best Used Car Dealership - Motorhub

Best New Car Dealership - DT Dobbie

Car of the Year - Toyota Land Cruiser - Toyota Land Cruiser