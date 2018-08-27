Pulse.com.gh logo
How Ghana's 2018 Chale Wote street art festival went down


Over the last eight years, Chale Wote has transformed the city of Accra into the most active cultural hub in West Africa.

play How Ghana's 2018 Chale Wote street art festival went down. (BBC/Tetebotankali portrait)

 

  • Artists, photographers and street performers from around the world descended on the suburb of Jamestown and transformed it into a street art museum
The 2018 Chale Wote street art festival went down in Accra, Ghana last week in a colourful and memorable event.

Artists, photographers and street performers from around the world descended on the suburb of Jamestown and transformed it into a street art museum.

play Sculptor Stephen Allotey kneads clay until it is a perfect resemblance of his subject during the 2018 Chale Wote street art festival. (BBC)

 

The Chale Wote street art festival is an annual festival that brings art, music, design, dance and performance out into the streets. The community-based festival takes place in Jamestown - one of Accra’s most historic communities and targets exchanges between Ghana-based and international artists creating and appreciating art together.

play The 2018 Chale Wote street art festival. (eFocusLive.)

 

Over the last eight years, Chale Wote has transformed the city of Accra into the most active cultural hub in West Africa with the festival inspiring millions and possibilities in public space design through community supported cultural production.

Here is the best of the 2018 Chale Wote street art festival.

play Artist Jalud Rashid clad in a costume made from polythene bags to highlight the importance of recycling plastic waste during the 2018 Chale Wote street art festival. (BBC)

play Sylvester Otoo's artwork during the 2018 Chale Wote street art festival. (BBC)

play Ghana's traditional outfit from the Ga ethnic group as showcased by artist Edmond Lartey during the 2018 Chale Wote street art festival. (BBC)

play Francis Oko Armah, a youth activist, dressed in a unique outfit made of condoms during the 2018 Chale Wote street art festival. (BBC)

play One of Ghanaian Artist Botchwey works aimed at raising awareness about vitiligo during the 2018 Chale Wote street art festival. (BBC)

play Gideon Osei Adams ghoulish costume meant to inform people about the need to be humble and respectful when you're still alive showcased during the 2018 Chale Wote street art festival. (BBC)

play A typical traditional Ghanaian outfit worn by fetish priests on showcase during the 2018 Chale Wote street art festival. (BBC)

