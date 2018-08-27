How Ghana's 2018 Chale Wote street art festival went down

news

The 2018 Chale Wote street art festival went down in Accra, Ghana last week in a colourful and memorable event.

Artists, photographers and street performers from around the world descended on the suburb of Jamestown and transformed it into a street art museum.

The Chale Wote street art festival is an annual festival that brings art, music, design, dance and performance out into the streets. The community-based festival takes place in Jamestown - one of Accra’s most historic communities and targets exchanges between Ghana-based and international artists creating and appreciating art together.

Over the last eight years, Chale Wote has transformed the city of Accra into the most active cultural hub in West Africa with the festival inspiring millions and possibilities in public space design through community supported cultural production.

Here is the best of the 2018 Chale Wote street art festival.