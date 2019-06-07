Africa has some of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Kenya’s Nairobi and Rwanda’s Kigali are two perfect examples of two fast-rising African cities which continue to hog the media limelight as they compete to outshine each other.

Have a look at these 5 African cities which look incredibly beautiful at night and be the judge which is the fairest of them all.

It is no wonder then that some African cities annually receive millions of tourists who trope in to take in the sights and lose themselves in the cities unique attractions.

Africans are no different and they too are insanely proud of their cities and won’t miss a chance to brag how great their city is compared to the next capital city in the neighbouring country.

Kigali, a thriving African city is famous for its cleanliness, orderliness, and hospitality while Nairobi boasts as being the only city in the world situated next to a national park, the famous Nairobi National park.

Since there can only be one crown for the most beautiful city in East Africa, Kenyans and Rwandans usually go at each other throat to clinch the enviable crown by showcasing what Kigali has to offer that Nairobi can only dream about and vice versa.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa decided to level the playing field and rope in three other equally fast-rising and beautiful African cities and compare them with Nairobi and Kigali.

Have a look at these 5 African cities - Kigali (Rwanda), Nairobi (Kenya), Cairo (Egypt), Brazzaville (Congo) and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) - which look incredibly beautiful at night from above and be the judge which is the fairest of them all.