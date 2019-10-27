This past weekend, the beer brand from KBL, which embodies Mt Kenya Snow hosted a lavish brunch at Enashipai Resorts in Naivasha.

The White Cap Lager Sunday Brunch has redefined the mid-morning dining experience by leveraging the in-culture with food & beer lovers.

The Big Brunch in Naivasha follows a similar consumer engagement at Polo Club, Country Road, Diani and Nanyuki last year that saw over 30 participating restaurants.

One thing we know for sure is that White Cap Lager, a heritage beer from Kenya Breweries has redefined the brunch beer experiences.

This past weekend, the beer brand from KBL, which embodies Mt Kenya Snow hosted a lavish brunch at Enashipai Resorts in Naivasha.

The clear blue skies, well spread of food, sundaes, pastries and booze, were the only memories carried by the celebrities and consumers guests. Not forgetting the live music Band.

How White Cap Lager's Mashujaa weekend brunch party went down at Enashipai. (courtesy)

Today, the brunches are building into popular food and beverage experiences in the country. The White Cap Lager Sunday Brunch has redefined the mid-morning dining experience by leveraging the in-culture with food & beer lovers.

Robert Mwirigi a food and beer lover says that Kenya has grown to be a culinary destination and more Kenyans are open to brunches unlike in the past. “this growth has been catalyzed by awareness and new hotel offerings,” he added.

Sheila Kari & Miano Muchiri (Capital fm)

Speaking about the partnership with Enashipai Resort, KBL Emerging Beers Marketing Manager Alice Owambo says, “I’ve increasingly observed the culture of Brunch grow in Nairobi, while at the same time people demanding for more from their food and drink. They want to know what their ingredients are and where they have come from. They want to know how their food and drink has been prepared, learn how to do it at home and overall, be offered a more immersive experience.”

Ochieng Vincent (Capital FM), Josiah Nyakundi (F&B Manager) & Alice Owambo (Marketing Manager-Portfolio Beer-EABL).

Ms Owambo added, “This partnership, which will run for a year to food and drink aficionados’ experiences like never before, all in the same venue, and we're excited to put Whitecap Lager at the very center of it. We're thrilled to work with premium hotels to bring these exciting experiences to millions of food & drink lovers across the world.”

How White Cap Lager's Mashujaa weekend brunch party went down at Enashipai.

The Big Brunch in Naivasha follows a similar consumer engagement at Polo Club, Country Road, Diani and Nanyuki last year that saw over 30 participating restaurants.

“We are seeing that there is a market for consumers who enjoy drinking while still maintaining a exciting lifestyle. The Big Brunch is not only a once in a lifetime activation, it’s all about providing consumers with a holistic approach to their lifestyle,” ended Owambo.