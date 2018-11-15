news

IRS data from 2016 shows how much people who itemized their deductions donated to charity.

Wyoming had the highest average donation at over $9,000 per itemizer.

Maine had the lowest average donation per itemizer at $2,745.95.

You don't have to donate millions of dollars to make a difference.

When people file their taxes, they can either take a standard deduction or itemize. When they itemize, it's possible to determine how many people claimed the deduction for giving to charity.

INSIDER collected data from the IRS from 2016 to determine the percentage of itemizers that donated to charity. That information was used to determine the average charitable donation per itemizer in every state. The dollar amount for each state is the total amount of money that each state's taxpayers said they donated in 2016, divided by the total number of people who itemized their deductions.

It's worth noting that these numbers could be skewed by big donors. For example, Washington is probably seventh on the list because of Bill and Melinda Gates, and Arkanas likely is second because of the Waltons, America's wealthiest family.

Here's how much the average person donates to charity in every state, ranked from the lowest to the highest amounts.

51. Maine: $2,745.95

50. Rhode Island: $2,772.98

49. Hawaii: $3,260.87

48. Vermont: $3,334.98

47. Wisconsin: $3,498.83

46. New Hampshire: $3,632.16

45. New Jersey: $3,651.27

44. Delaware: $3,748.47

43. West Virginia: $3,760.34

42. Iowa: $3,875.82

41. Oregon: $3,912.51

40. New Mexico: $3,935.34

39. Ohio: $3,946.40

38. Minnesota: $4,071.94

37. Pennsylvania: $4,072.34

36. Alaska: $4,086.32

35. Arizona: $4,280.75

34. Montana: $4,312.21

33. Kentucky: $4,357.11

32. Maryland: $4,378.57

31. Michigan: $4,469.73

30. Virginia: $4,542.36

29. Connecticut: $4,546.22

28. Massachusetts: $4,783.29

27. Illinois: $4,794.63

26. Colorado: $4,831.45

25. Indiana: $4,862.64

24. Nevada: $4,937.63

23. Nebraska: $4,938.91

22. Louisiana: $5,127.69

21. North Carolina: $5,159.33

20. Missouri: $5,198.65

19. North Dakota: $5,308.88

18. South Carolina: $5,472.38

17. Florida: $5,658.81

16. Idaho: $5,659.46

15. Texas: $5,688.29

14. Kansas: $5,698.95

13. California: $5,845.92

12. New York: $5,847.67

11. Mississippi: $6,033.52

10. Oklahoma: $6,343.37

9. Alabama: $6,580.38

8. Washington, DC: $6,606.82

7. Washington: $6,662.09

6. Georgia: $6,862.41

5. Tennessee: $7,194.96

4. South Dakota: $7,828.94

3. Utah: $8,785.45

2. Arkansas: $8,862.84

1. Wyoming: $9,046.23

