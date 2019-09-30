On Sunday, car lovers made their way to Ngong Race Course for another thrilling exhibition of classic cars to wow even the blind.

On Sunday, car lovers made their way to Ngong Race Course for another thrilling exhibition of classic cars to wow even the blind. There was plenty of music and fun activities to go around.

One of the car entries at the The 2019 CBA Concours d'Elegance. (George Tubei)

This year's event, which was the 49th Concours in the series held by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club since 1970, attracted a wide variety of entries including a 1916 BSA motorcycle, the oldest machine at the 2019 event.

The 2019 CBA Concours d'Elegance winners. (George Tubei)

In what went down as the most dramatic showdown in recent times, John Wroe's 1930 Ford Model A won the 2019 CBA Concours d'Elegance following brilliant displays at the Nairobi Racecourse.

John Wroe's 1930 Ford Model A won the 2019 CBA Concours d'Elegance. (George Tubei)

John tied with his daughter Veronica Wroe on 275 points but chalked up the coveted top prize by virtue of presenting before judges an older car. Veronica, who won the event last year in a 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail, presented the best boot and tied 59-59 with his dad on engine points.

Sati Gata-Aura's 1947 MG TG. (George Tubei)

Sati Gata-Aura's 1947 MG TG settled for third spot with a point adrift. His 1977 Nissan 160J which displayed the event's best underside finished fourth overall. Kevit Desai with a 1968 Jaguar 420 clung onto the same position (5th) as last year garnering 268points.

One of the car entries at the 2019 CBA Concours d'Elegance. (George Tubei)

Class 1 for utility vehicles including old style four wheel drive double cabs, minibuses, pickups and light trucks made after 1970 was this year won by Jascruisers Ltd’s 1990 Landrover Defender with 249points. Larry Asego’s 1974 VW Camper came second on 190points. Harry Thuku’s 1985 Range Rover scored 172points to finish third in class.

A 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail. (George Tubei)

Jascruisers racked up the most points on the underside, external interior finish, boot, engine and road worthiness.

Mohammed Anwar Fatehdin’s 1947 Ford V8 pick up emerged best in class 2 which is a preserve of utility vehicles including old style four wheel drive vehicles made in 1970 and earlier.

One of the car entries at the 2019 CBA Concours d'Elegance. (George Tubei)

Class 3 of Touring cars up to 1000cc was won by Vitaform Products Ltd’s 1972 Austin Mini on 260points. Another petrolhead Tumaini Muthiga scored 260points to finish second in class.

The 1962 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia of Paul Chemngoren won class 4 of Touring cars from 1001cc to 1300cc.

One of the bikers entries at the 2019 CBA Concours d'elegance. (George Tubei)

Sati Gata-Aura’s 40 year old Nissan 160J won class five of Touring cars from 1301cc to 1600cc. Peter Wanday’s 1980 BMW320 emerged best in class 7 with 231 points followed by the 1966 Morris Marina of Tumaini Muthiga (223points) and the 1988 Alfa Romeo 75 of Micky Bassi.

Richard Kariuki’s 1981 BMW R65 won Class 16 of street motorcycles up to 650cc. He amassed 146points followed by Paul Aineruhanga who presented a 1997 Honda Shadow garnering 109points.

Top Ten Overall Results

1. John Wroe Ford Model A 1930 -275

2. Veronica Wroe Rolls Royce Boatail 1934 -275

3. Sati Gata-Aura MG TV 1947-274

4. Sati Gata-Aura Nissan 160 J 1977-273

5. Kevit Desai Jaguar 420 168-268

6. John Wroe Ford Model A pickup 1928-262

7. Gailying May Alfa Romeo Sprint 1962-262

8. Peponi Autocare (Tiny) Alfa Romeo Spider 1972 -261

9. Vitaform Products Ltd. Austin Mini 1972-260

10. David Westcott Filmer MGA 1961-251