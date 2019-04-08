According to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the temperatures have gone up to 42.2C in certain parts of the country since the beginning of April 2019.

Following the extended heatwave, which started in March, authorities have issued warnings about the dangerous effects of the extremely hot weather.

Environmental expert Oluwafemi Akinbode was quoted saying, "When you have heatwaves, the body is dehydrated, the young, the elderly, people that live sedated lives - these are the kind of people that have immediate health reactions to the heat wave."

Business Insider SSA by Pulse chats with Deola Adebiyi, fashion and beauty blogger, who shares a few tips on how to survive the ongoing heat wave.

On protecting your skin

She says, "In this heat wave, you have to wear protection and that's simply wearing sunscreen. Sunscreen of SPF 30 and higher is the best way to protect yourself from sun damage. Drinking more water and staying hydrated will also help your skin during this brutal heatwave."

ALSO READ: A medical expert explains what happens to your body when you don't drink enough water

On best products to use during this period

Adebiyi recommends using, "Sunscreen of SPF 30 and higher is the best way to protect yourself from sun damage. Look for a sunscreen that absorbs into the skin and doesn't leave a white or purple cast."

What to avoid during the heatwave

"If you use vitamin c serums or products that make your skin sensitive to the sun, avoid wearing them at this time. If you have to wear your serum, make sure you use sunscreen to protect your skin," she advises.

Experts also encourage drinking a lot of water to avoid dehydration and heat stroke, bathing regularly, eating water-rich fruits, wearing protective hats and light, breathable clothing.

The severe heatwave is expected to continue until May when the seasonal rains start.