Aleksei Potov/Shutterstock

Bay Area locals love the variety of cultural events, the restaurants offering cuisines from around the world, and the diversity of the people who live here.

The near-perfect weather year-round is a Bay Area favorite.

Many people love the fact that you can easily escape the city and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Northern California.

I asked friends, colleagues, neighbors, and people I met on the street to tell me what they like best about the Bay Area.

Some had lived here their whole lives and others had just arrived. What surprised me the most was how much agreement there was about what makes the Bay Area a great place to live.

People appreciated the culture and the diversity of their fellow residents, the weather, and the wild escapes around the bay.

Here's what 21 people told me they liked best about the Bay Area: