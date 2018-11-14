news

Matthew DeBord/BI

The Chevy Camaro SS is a classic V8-powered American muscle car.

What it adds to the old-school muscle-car experience is some dandy new automotive technology and connectivity, as well as sportier handling.

My $52,000 test car came with a wild Hot Wheels extra package, along with a few other options, bringing the price up from $42,000 — an insane bargain for this much power and performance.



The Chevy Camaro has a bad reputation, but it's good bad. In other words, it lives of the belief that it's a powerful, unrefined, old-school muscle car, and that the quality is a badge of honor.

But that doesn't mean the Camaro can't evolve. And it has. The 2018 Camaro SS2 that I tested earlier this year can handle going around corners as effectively as many European sports cars. But also vaporize the asphalt in a straight line. The best of both worlds.

Even better, the Camaro SS is a massive bargain the levels of power and performance it delivers. The unadorned version of the car is $42,000. That's spectacular. And even with a bunch of extras, my tester tipped the cost scales at just a few grand north of $50,000. Speed doesn't have destroy your bank account.

The current generation of the Camaro has been around since 2016, after the car was fully reimagined in 2010. These days, sports cars aren't as popular as they once were, but muscle cars continue to have their fans. They've always adored the combination of all-American-ness and uncomplicated power. Stomp that gas pedal and express your core values.

So does that 2018 Camaro SS live up to that reputation? Read on to find out.