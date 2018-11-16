Pulse.com.gh logo
I drove the $58,000 Tesla Model 3 to see if it lives up to the hype — here's the verdict (TSLA)

  Published: 2018-11-16

Matthew DeBord/BI

Editorial note: Business Insider will name its 2018 Car of the Year on Monday, November 19. Each day this week, we're taking another look at the five vehicles that were runners-up that were selected from a pool of 15 finalists. Earlier this week, we featured the 2018 Lincoln Navigator, the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Jaguar I-PACE, and the 2019 Subaru Ascent. Our final runner-up is the Tesla Model 3.

  • After driving the Tesla Model 3 several times for short periods, I finally got to spend some quality time with Tesla's newest set of wheels.
  • I borrowed a long-range Tesla Model 3, with rear-wheel-drive in Premium trim, to conduct my actual life for a week.
  • I was already sort of blown away by the Model 3, but a week with the car wiped out the whole "sort of" part.

I feel as though I've been living with the Tesla Model 3 for years. I attended the unveiling of the car in 2016 and the subsequent launch in 2017. Later, I drove the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions of what's become the most anticipated new car in history.

But I really, really wanted to do what I've done with other Teslas, which is live with the Model 3 for a week. This is the ultimate test of Tesla ownership: Can one of its sexy all-electric future machines — with their sharp looks and neck-snapping speed, their layers of technology and aspirations of full autonomy — handle everyday existence?

The Model S is a lovely luxury sedan, and the Model X is a techy, over-the-top SUV. The Model 3, by contrast, was designed to be an entry point to The Tesla Way. For the moment, that means a four-door boasting more than 300 miles of range on a single charge that costs about $50,000, a lot more than the $35,000 base version that Tesla isn't building yet.

Read more: One of these 15 finalists will become Business Insider's 2018 Car of the Year.

Still, a car priced between $50,000 and $60,000 is going to attract plenty of attention — and not incidentally help Tesla and CEO Elon Musk achieve their goal of turning a profit in 2018.

The big question, of course, is: After all the delays endured by the Model 3 as it entered production last year, as well as the drama around Musk and Tesla, how does the car measure up?

And more importantly: If it's an initially impressive effort, what's it like after you've driven it around for a few days, in rain and shine, with a full load of passengers or by yourself?

I was eager to find out. Here's what I learned.

