I flew on one of Delta's Boeing 717 jets for just over an hour — and it’s now my favorite plane (BA)


  Published: , Refreshed:

Flickr/Tomás Del Coro

  • The Boeing 717 is a slightly offbeat aircraft that went out of production in 2006.
  • Boeing chalked it up as a failure, a result of absorbing some McDonnell Douglas planes when it acquired the planemaker in the mid-1990s.
  • But the 100-seat 717-200 is now in serious demand, as carriers move away from regional jets.
  • I recently flew on a Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 from Newark to Detroit.


I've flown on many big aircraft and plenty of small ones. I've flown on Boeings, Airbuses, and Embraers, Bombardiers and a host of more obscure names.

But until recently, I'd never set foot on a Boeing 717, a smaller aircraft that Boeing inherited when it bought McDonnell Douglas in 1995 for $13 billion.

I tend to like really small jets, tolerate regional aircraft, richly enjoy big planes — and dislike the narrow-bodies that do most of the grunt work of hauling passengers around the US on domestic routes these days.

The 717-200, in Delta livery, that I boarded last month for a flight to Detroit from Newark, NJ, was a mystery. I wasn't sure what I was strapping into.

I figured out quickly what I was dealing with — and then settled back to enjoy the ride. Which was unexpectedly thrilling.

