I got rid of my car 10 years ago and I haven't regretted it once

Syda Productions/Shutterstock
When my aging Nissan pickup didn't feel safe to drive anymore, I faced a choice: Buy a new vehicle or get rid of it for good.
Reluctant to take on a new car payment, I decided to go car-free. The Bay Area has a decent public-transit system, and I could always buy a car later if it didn't work out.
Part of the impetus to give up my car was my concern about climate change. However, there are a number of additional benefits to giving up your car that could make it a worthwhile decision, like saving money, more opportunity for exercise, and slowing down in a fast-paced world.
A decade later, I'm still living car-free in the Bay Area, and I don't plan on buying a car anytime soon. Here are four of the best things about going car-free and tips for making the transition.