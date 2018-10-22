news

I'm the farthest thing from a morning person. I become a groggy, discombobulated mess every morning, and I tend to hit the "snooze" button an average of six times before I finally crawl out of bed. Whether I'm too enamored by a good dream, or I feel like there's a physical weight on my body preventing me from getting up, waking up and getting my day started is inarguably one of my hardest struggles that I face on a daily basis.

As a person who works a 9-5 lifestyle plus an hour-long commute, grogginess definitely cannot be part of my agenda. Waking up just a few minutes late can throw my whole day (sometimes the whole week) off track, which is why it was so important for me to find a routine that allows me to wake up refreshed and energized.

If this is a struggle you're too familiar with, then some of my lifestyle hacks could help you start your morning on the right side of the bed. Here are some of my go-to routine for a sluggish-free morning, every morning.

I adjusted my sleep schedule for a full eight hours of rest, every night.

This may be a no-brainer, but the later you sleep, the harder it's going to be to wake up. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke notes that our sleep patterns control our internal clocks, also known as circadian rhythm. When the circadian rhythm is thrown off due to lack of sleep or a messy sleep schedule, it can result in morning grogginess, as well as your metabolism, body temperature, and release of hormones.

Your circadian rhythm should be in sync with the time of day — as in, rest in the evening and awake in the morning — so I always make sure to get a good night's rest by no later than 11 p.m. Always making sure you have a full eight hours of sleep before you need to wake up, and you'll feel refreshed by morning time.

I don't over-sleep.

In a world where bigger is better, we all tend to over-indulge. This is very easy to do with sleeping, but I try to make sure that I don't spend hours upon hours in bed.

WebMD reports that sleeping more than the average of seven to nine hours of sleep can not only lead to a harder time getting up in the morning, but increased risk of a variety of medical issues such as anxiety, obesity, heart disease, and even an increased risk of death. Therefore, it's important not to over-step your sleep schedule.

Make sure you're getting in your hours, but don't over-do it.

I never fall asleep with the TV or my cell phone near my bed.

It's easy to fall in the habit of scrolling endlessly on Instagram while Netflix plays as background noise on the TV, but that's not doing anyone's sleep schedule any favors.

I'm adamant in refusing to use any tech devices at least an hour before bed, because the blue light these gadgets radiate are sleep cycle saboteurs, resulting in a groggier morning. Healthline reports that since our internal clocks associate blue light with morning time, and stimulate sensors in the eye to send awakening signals to your brain's internal clock. The result: less sleep, and a grouchier morning.

So, follow in my lead and tuck away your technological devices if you want a better night's sleep, and a more revitalized morning.

I stick to my sleep schedule — even on the weekends.

I'm not much of a party animal, so I usually stick to my sleep schedule on my off days. This is extremely important, as one day of bad sleep can wreak havoc on your sleep schedule, leading to sluggish mornings for the days ahead.

Always make sure to keep up with your sleep daily, and keep your alcohol intake to a minimum, especially before bed. The National Sleep Foundation notes that alcohol has a direct link to sleep disturbance, leading to quality and quantity of sleep during the night.

