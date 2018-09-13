Pulse.com.gh logo
I hung out at the secluded mountain hideaway in Ibiza that's hosted celebs like Rihanna and Kate Hudson, and it feels worlds away from the hard-partying coast


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Annie Zheng/Business Insider

  • While Ibiza is known as a party capital of the world, many wealthy and famous head to the lesser-known pastoral north of the island to relax.
  • One of the most luxurious and secluded resorts on the island is Atzaró Hotel and Spa, an agrotourism resort where Rihanna, Shakira, and other celebs have stayed.
  • I recently spent the day at Atzaró to see what it's like to live like a popstar. The food was good, the drinks were strong, and the grounds were stunning.

The Spanish island of Ibiza is world-famous as a vacation and partying hotspot for the wealthy and the famous.

Every summer sees the usual influx of actors, billionaires, and models and their entourages flooding in for wild parties at the island's bumping clubs and beautiful beaches.

But what if you are looking for something a bit more secluded, classy, and chic? Ibiza has that, too.

Enter the Atzaró Hotel and Spa, an agrotourism resort hidden in the northern countryside of the island. Considered one of the more prestigious hotels on the island, the resort opened in 2004 after being converted from a 300-year-old traditional farmhouse into the lavish 10-acre estate and gardens it is now.

The hotel's hidden, serene location has made it a favorite of celebrities ranging from popstars Rihanna and Shakira to actress Kate Hudson, among others.

I recently visited Atzaró Hotel and Spa on a recent trip to Spain. Keep reading to see what it's like:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

The lobby sets the tone of the hotel with its marbled floors and crystal chandeliers.
