Life lessons come in many shapes and sizes, and often are learned the hard way.

The older I get, the more willing I am to take risks. I wish I’d become willing to do that sooner.

At age 55, here are 10 life lessons I wish I’d learned earlier in life.

Looking back on my 55 years, I wish the past me hadn't assumed the future me would be rich. I would have saved more.

Among the other lessons I've learned: A good haircut and a nice pair of shoes show that you take yourself seriously — and others should, too.

I try not to look back with regret, but here are some things I wish I'd known a decade ago.