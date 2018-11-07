news

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you'll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Beauty Water Concentrate is a daily skincare supplement from vegan and plant-based health brand Sakara, and contains rose, silica, electrolytes, and 72 trace minerals to give you a beauty boost.

Rosewater has a soothing, anti-inflammatory effect that can depuff under-eye bags and calm inflammatory skin conditions like rosacea and eczema, while silica's anti-aging properties help the body produce collagen. The ingredients are dermatologist-approved.

A daily intake of Beauty Water, priced at $39 for a 20-day supply, helps hydrate and remineralize the body, and gives skin a lit-from-within-glow.

Add the words "healthy," "beauty," or "glowing," to a product name and I'll try it. What can I say? I'm a gullible consumer, in hot pursuit of pretty much anything that will make me feel, look, or be better — and Sakara's $39 Beauty Water Concentrate was an obvious stop on my journey.

I discovered Sakara, a vegan, plant-based meal delivery service based in New York City, while working as an assistant beauty editor a few years ago. My boss asked me to do some research on the up-and-coming brand, and even though I'm not vegan or plant-based, I was fascinated by their message: "Food should make you feel sexy," the website shouted at me in large, compelling, sans-serif font. I was hooked.

As a lowly assistant, I couldn't exactly afford a weekly Sakara meal plan — but I could afford a few goodies from their Clean Boutique. Merchandised among Detox Bars and Chocolate Probiotics, the Beauty Water Concentrates caught my eye. For $39, a 20-day supply of the supercharged supplement would be mine; filled with rose, silica, electrolytes, and 72 trace minerals. The concentrates are designed to be mixed in with an 8-ounce glass of water every morning. The intended result? Hydrated, glowing skin.

This isn't just marketing jargon, either. "Other than keeping your skin hydrated, rose contains antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E; so drinking rosewater has an anti-aging effect," Dr. Aanand Geria of Geria Dermatology in New Jersey tells INSIDER. "In addition, it has soothing properties that might be beneficial for inflammatory skin conditions, like eczema or rosacea."

The clean, slightly sweet, floral taste of rose is what keeps me coming back again and again — but the collagen-boosting benefits of silica don't hurt, either. "Silica is a trace mineral that plays an important role in the health of our skin," Dr. Geria says. "It is thought to be beneficial for skin cell renewal and building collagen, resulting in plump and perfectly elastic skin." Silica is also proven to be an excellent oxygen carrier, which, according to Dr. Geria, gives the skin a lit-from-within glow.

The most mysterious ingredients in Beauty Water, though, are the 72 trace minerals — and I couldn't help but wonder what, exactly, they were all about. "Once we started diving deeper into the science of nutrition, we discovered how truly important proper mineralization is for the body and for beauty," Danielle DuBoise, the cofounder of Sakara, explains to me. "Minerals have been dubbed the 'spark plugs of life' and are in charge of thousands of processes in the body."

Our bodies need trace minerals — like iron, chromium, copper, zinc, iodine, manganese, and selenium — in order to function properly, and historically, we used to receive these necessary minerals from the soil of the plants we consumed, or from our tap water. "Unfortunately, soil quality has deteriorated over the last century and most water has been stripped of its nutritional quality," DuBoise explains. "We created the Beauty Water Concentrates to remineralize the body — with silica and rose for added beautifying benefits."

With a daily hit of Beauty Water's three key ingredients, you can nourish your body with intense hydration, health-boosting minerals, and a skin-plumping supplement, all in one. It's easy, it's effective — it's skincare from the inside out.

That's partly why I'm so obsessed with getting my daily dose. My skin is extremely sensitive — as in, breaks out at the slightest suggestion of a cheap drugstore face wash sensitive — so I have to keep topical products to a minimum. After years of hunting for serums and toners that would work for me, I found I could actually tweak the way my skin looked by tweaking the foods and supplements I consumed; and now, Sakara's Beauty Water Concentrates are a staple in my sensitive-skin-approved lineup.

DuBoise takes a similar approach to her beauty routine. "Topical skincare products can only go so far when it comes to hydration or supporting collagen and youthful skin," she says. "Our drops go deeper, and work on the cellular level." Anyone, no matter their skin type or skin tone, can benefit from that inner beauty boost.

"We both drink Beauty Water daily," Whitney Tingle, the cofounder of Sakara, tells INSIDER. "It has become a ritual just as much as our morning cup of coffee or taking five minutes to meditate." To use, Tingle suggests putting five full droppers of the concentrate into a tall glass of water at least once a day, but notes that she personally uses the Concentrate up to three times daily.

The benefits of Beauty Water are many — through hydration and remineralization, this product just makes you feel great — but Tingle, who struggled with cystic acne for over a decade before founding Sakara, says, "I am most in love with the results I see in my skin."

All I can say is, same.