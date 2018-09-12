I stayed at Robert De Niro's ridiculously swanky new hotel in Ibiza — and it makes you feel like a celebrity, if you can afford it

news

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

One of the newest luxury hotels in vacation hotspot Ibiza is the Robert De Niro-owned Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, a spinoff from the swanky New York Japanese fusion restaurant Nobu.

I recently stayed at the hotel on a trip to Ibiza to see what it was like. I found that the hotel, bathed in whites, blues, and golds, was a calming, luxurious, expensive place to stay.

The standout of the hotel is its four restaurants, each with a different cuisine and style. The hotel's edition of Nobu stood out for top-notch cocktails, sushi, and seafood. But the beach in front of the hotel left a lot to be desired.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to vacation like the rich and famous, the Robert De Niro-owned Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay isn't a bad place to start.

Opened last year and officially inaugurated by De Niro in May, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is one of eight hotels opened by the high-end chain since it was formed by De Niro, Hollywood producer Meir Teper, and Japanese celebrity chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa in 2013. The hotels are a spin-off from their swanky Japanese fusion restaurant chain Nobu, which has long been known as a haunt for Wall Street bigshots and celebs alike.

While the majority of Nobu's hotels are located in the US, the company has recently made an international push, opening the Ibiza Bay and Marbella hotels in Spain and announcing eight new hotels in places ranging from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Ibiza Bay hotel, however, has the good fortune of being deemed "the most beautiful Nobu in the world" by De Niro.

While I can't vouch for every Nobu hotel, the Ibiza edition, located on Talamanca Bay on the Balearic island of Ibiza — long a vacation and partying hotspot for the wealthy — is stunning, chic, and secluded. But, at the end of the day, it's the hotel's dining options of immaculate sushi and new spins on classics like paella that make it a place to pretend you're a Kardashian.