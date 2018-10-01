Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

I tested a $7,000 electric bike that looks like a vintage motorcycle to see if it's worth the steep cost — here's the verdict


Lifestyle I tested a $7,000 electric bike that looks like a vintage motorcycle to see if it's worth the steep cost — here's the verdict

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Matthew DeBord/BI

  • California-based Vintage Electric builds electric bikes that are styled to resemble old-time motorcycles.
  • The company recently updated its Tracker line of bikes.
  • Vintage Electric let me borrow a Tracker S, which is good for up to 75 miles on a single battery charge.
  • I was extremely impressed with the looks and performance of the e-bike.


I test cars and trucks all the time for Business Insider, but rarely two-wheeled conveyances. Dan McMahon is our bike person, and his coverage needs no introduction.

However, I also dig motorcycles and am particularly intrigued by electric versions. But because of my age and status as a parent, I'm deep in the realms of second thoughts about whether I should ever throw a leg again.

But then along came California-based Vintage Electric and their all-electric bicycles that are styled to evoke early 20th-century motorcycles. I love a Ducati Panigale as much as the next guy, but my heart truly belongs to small, dashing motorcycles from long ago. And unless I go vintage, it's hard to locate reliable, new versions of such machines.

Yes, I could pick up up a moped or buy a scooter, but Vintage Electric's combination of the electric bike with the old-school board track racer motorcycle design immediately appealed to me.

With updated versions of its Tracker hitting the market, the company was kind enough to loan me a bike for a few weeks. It was a top-of-the-line Tracker S, retailing for $7,000. That's expensive — other e-bikes can be had for thousands less — but as I discovered, sometimes you get what you pay for.

The Tracker S was my ride for a few weeks in the New Jersey suburbs. Here's how it performed:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle 13 places to travel in November for every type of travelerbullet
3 Lifestyle The amazing story of how the Airbus A320 family became the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

In the back, the 2019 Cherokee receives new taillights, a new lightweight rear hatch, and bumper.
Lifestyle We drove a $40,000 Jeep Cherokee SUV to see if the American icon is still one of the best money can buy — here's the verdict (FCAU)
Monaco residents have access to fresh, local produce and plenty of seafood.
Lifestyle What it's like living in Monaco, the glamorous city-state on the French Riviera that's home to a glitzy annual yacht show and where an estimated 1 in 3 people is a millionaire
10. Nashville International Airport (TN): 802 points.
Lifestyle 10 airports in America that passengers love flying into the most
A composite image of drone footage showing damage in Palu, Indonesia, after the earthquake and air traffic controller Anthonius Gunawan Agung.
Lifestyle A heroic Indonesian air traffic controller died helping a jet escape the country's catastrophic earthquake
X
Advertisement