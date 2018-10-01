I tested a $7,000 electric bike that looks like a vintage motorcycle to see if it's worth the steep cost — here's the verdict

news

Matthew DeBord/BI

California-based Vintage Electric builds electric bikes that are styled to resemble old-time motorcycles.

The company recently updated its Tracker line of bikes.

Vintage Electric let me borrow a Tracker S, which is good for up to 75 miles on a single battery charge.

I was extremely impressed with the looks and performance of the e-bike.



I test cars and trucks all the time for Business Insider, but rarely two-wheeled conveyances. Dan McMahon is our bike person, and his coverage needs no introduction.

However, I also dig motorcycles and am particularly intrigued by electric versions. But because of my age and status as a parent, I'm deep in the realms of second thoughts about whether I should ever throw a leg again.

But then along came California-based Vintage Electric and their all-electric bicycles that are styled to evoke early 20th-century motorcycles. I love a Ducati Panigale as much as the next guy, but my heart truly belongs to small, dashing motorcycles from long ago. And unless I go vintage, it's hard to locate reliable, new versions of such machines.

Yes, I could pick up up a moped or buy a scooter, but Vintage Electric's combination of the electric bike with the old-school board track racer motorcycle design immediately appealed to me.

With updated versions of its Tracker hitting the market, the company was kind enough to loan me a bike for a few weeks. It was a top-of-the-line Tracker S, retailing for $7,000. That's expensive — other e-bikes can be had for thousands less — but as I discovered, sometimes you get what you pay for.

The Tracker S was my ride for a few weeks in the New Jersey suburbs. Here's how it performed: