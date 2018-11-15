Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle I visited the sacred forest in Bali where hundreds of wild monkeys swing through the trees, crack coconuts, and snatch iPhones straight out of tourists' hands — and it was like nowhere I'd been before

Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider

  • The Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud, a town at the center of Bali, Indonesia, is a nature reserve housing more than 340 wild monkeys.
  • The gorgeous forest and temple complex has been home to monkeys for hundreds of years and is considered a holy place on the island.
  • Considered one of the top tourist attractions in Bali, the forest is worth a visit. When I went, I came within feet of dozens of monkeys, while I saw monkeys actually land on top of other visitors.

While most of the world’s most famous temples are known for their architecture — like the Taj Mahal in India or the Anker Wat in Cambodia — there’s one temple that might be more famous for those that live there. And I’m not talking about monks.

At the center of Ubud, Bali, lies the Sacred Monkey Forest, a nature reserve and temple complex that houses around 600 wild long-tailed Macaque monkeys. Ubud has been known as a spiritual and mystical center to Balinese for centuries — Ubud means “medicine.”

The Monkey Forest is one of the holiest places in the area.

But ever since Bali, and Ubud, became a magnet for honeymooners, New Agey seekers, and backpackers, the Forest has become one of the island's top tourist sites. In the confines of the forest, visitors can observe monkeys in close quarters going about their monkey business: mating, fighting, grooming, eating, and, occasionally, interacting with humans.

On a recent visit to Bali this past spring, I decided to stop by the monkey forest for a visit. It was unlike anywhere I've ever been before.

