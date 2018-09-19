I went to two of the Mediterranean party capitals beloved by billionaires and island-hoppers alike, and the winner is clear

Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider
If you are looking for a 24-hour party, Mediterranean beaches, and a place to vacation like the rich and famous, there are probably two destinations that come to mind: Mykonos, Greece and Ibiza, Spain.
While Ibiza has long been a party capital of the world, thanks to its association with thumping house music and super DJs like David Guetta, Mykonos is the up-and-comer.
Over the past several years, the number of international arrivals to Mykonos has nearly doubled, as the cool rich kids and their freshly scrubbed yachts, superyachts, and mega yachts have taken to the Greek isle's inviting waters. Hundreds of thousands of vacationers have followed suit.
I had own expectations before visiting each island. In both cases, I expected to find a bifurcated paradise divided between the world's wealthy and famous having a private ball and crowds of vacationers, hard-partying dance-music junkies, and cruise-shippers peeking in for a glance.
While such a dynamic is present on both Ibiza and Mykonos, I found the two islands to be drastically different in temperaments, options, scenery, and vibe. With this in mind, I decided to compare my experiences of visiting Ibiza and Mykonos to see which is the better place to visit for most travelers.
Here's how they stack up:See the rest of the story at Business Insider