Actor Idris Elba was named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2018.

The award has been given every year since 1985, but Elba is only the third man of color to win it.

Idris Elba is only the third man of color to be People's Sexiest Man Alive since the annual title started 33 years ago.

On Tuesday, the publication named the British actor as 2018's Sexiest Man Alive.

Elba, 46, rose to fame for his role as Baltimore drug kingpin Stringer Bell on HBO's "The Wire" in the early 2000s. He also appeared in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films as the keeper of the Asgardian bridge, Heimdall.

In addition to being the third man of color to get the honor, he's the second black man. The first man of color honored was Denzel Washington back in 1996.

Twenty years later, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won the title for 2016's Sexiest Man Alive issue. Coincidentally, Elba and Johnson will appear together along with Jason Statham in "Hobbs and Shaw," a spin-off of the "Fast and Furious " franchise, coming in 2019. Elba is playing the villain.

Since 1985 when People first started bestowing the title, four white men have gotten the award twice: George Clooney, Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, and Richard Gere. Over the years, other men who've won the title include Adam Levine, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, and Mel Gibson, who was the first man chosen for the now iconic title.

Last year's winner, Blake Shelton, recieved backlash from many people who did not agree with the decision. Shelton himself said, "Y'all must be running out of people. Like, wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

Unlike last year, people overwhelmingly agree that Elba the perfect choice for 2018's Sexiest Man Alive.

