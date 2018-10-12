If you want to buy a Tesla, you have until October 15 to make sure you get the full $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs (TSLA)

news

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Tesla customers must order their vehicles by October 15 to guarantee access to the full $7,500 tax credit offered by the US government to electric vehicle buyers, according to Tesla's website.

The website indicates that customers who place their orders by October 15 will guarantee delivery by December 31, after which the credit begins to expire.

Tesla did not respond for a request for comment on how likely customers who place orders after October 15 are to receive delivery by the end of the year.

Tesla customers must order their vehicles by October 15 to guarantee access to the full $7,500 tax credit offered by the US government to electric vehicle buyers, according to Tesla's website. The website indicates that customers who place their orders by October 15 will guarantee delivery by December 31, after which the credit begins to expire.

Tesla did not respond for a request for comment on how likely customers who place orders after October 15 are to receive delivery by the end of the year.

The US government gives people who buy electric vehicles a tax credit of $2,500 to $7,500, depending on the vehicle's size and battery capacity. As Tesla wrote in an annual report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Committee in February, its customers get the full $7,500. But two calendar quarters after a company sells its 200,000th electric vehicle in the US, the tax credit begins to phase out. Tesla confirmed to Business Insider in July that it had passed the 200,000-vehicle threshold.

Tesla customers who take delivery between January 1 and June 30, 2019, will receive a $3,750 tax credit and those who take delivery between July 1 and December 31, 2019, will receive $1,875. Customers who take delivery beginning in 2020 will not receive a federal tax credit.