With National Fast Food Day coming up, I decided to try fan-favorite, Taco Bell, for the first time. See what I thought of the experience.
I wouldn't call myself a big fast food eater, but I do enjoy McDonald's fries or a Chick-fil-a sandwich now and then.
So with National Fast Food Day coming up on November 16, I decided to try a fan-favorite among fast food connoisseurs: Taco Bell. Yes, you read that right, I've never tried Taco Bell before.
Keep reading to learn about my first experience at the famous fast food chain.
Sadly, the one in my home-town closed down a few years ago but I didn't have to travel too far to find the next-closest one. Taco Bell has more than 6,500 restaurants across the US, and 300 locations in 24 countries around the world.
I was expecting the restaurant to be empty since I thought I went at an off time and figured most people would use the drive-thru, which also had a long line.
I was surprised at the menu's variety: apparently, it features over 52 different items.
The cashier, Nayelin, was extremely nice and helpful and told me that her favorite menu item is the chicken burrito, so naturally I ordered one.
My favorite hot sauce was the mild, as I don't much like spicy things. The sauce was slightly sweet, and the perfect addition to my meal.
The table next to mine had filled their entire tray with hot sauce, compared to my four, so maybe I was doing the whole hot sauce thing wrong?
There was a long line at the drive-thru, so I'm going to attribute my long wait to that.
I ordered a Double Chalupa Box, a Crunchwrap Supreme, a chicken burrito, two Doritos Locos Tacos, and a medium drink, and it all came out to only $18.06.
When I asked my friends what to eat at Taco Bell, they all told me to go for the Doritos Locos Tacos.
I was surprised by how much I liked them. The shell tasted like a real Dorito chip, and the beef inside tasted creamy and homemade. Despite a lot of the cheese falling out, it and the lettuce tasted fresh and delicious.
The Double Chalupa Box also came with a medium drink, and only cost $5.99, which is a great deal in my opinion.
The Chalupa was not my favorite. Despite the flatbread-like shell being fried, it was a little soggy and tasted like a taco bowl you would get a salad in. In fact, it tasted like a handheld taco salad.
There was a lot more rice in the burrito than chicken. But the cheese was melty and the avocado ranch sauce inside creamy and delicious.
On the outside, it just looks like a dry, misshapen quesadilla.
The Crunchwrap Supreme is another fan-favorite that I've heard many good things about. I liked how it was both crunchy and soft, thanks to a crispy tostada shell and a flour tortilla. The cheese tasted a little artificial to me, but I'll say that the cheese-to-sour-cream-to-meat ratio was perfectly balanced.
I was expecting a churro-like texture, but they had the consistency of a cheese puff, and only a hint of cinnamon. While they didn't satisfy my sweet tooth, they're a great option for those looking to indulge without feeling too guilty.
I was surprised that Taco Bell did, in fact, live up to the hype.
Considering all the food on my tray was gone by the end (with a little help from my dad), I would say we got a good bang for our buck.
Although I wouldn't go back as a weekly dining option, I wouldn't be opposed to a Doritos Locos Tacos or Crunchwrap Supreme every now and then.
