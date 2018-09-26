Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Incredible photos show the gritty, floating 'water village' on stilts that houses 13,000 people in Brunei, a tiny Southeastern nation of unimaginable wealth


Lifestyle Incredible photos show the gritty, floating 'water village' on stilts that houses 13,000 people in Brunei, a tiny Southeastern nation of unimaginable wealth

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mark Abadi

  • Brunei is a tiny country in Southeast Asia that's home to one of the most interesting communities in the world — Kampung Ayer, or "Water Village."
  • Nearly half of the capital city's population lives in Kampung Ayer, where thousands of houses stand on stilts, as do schools, mosques, restaurants, and police stations.
  • The village stands in stark contrast to the rest of Brunei's capital city, which has glimmering architecture and pristine streets.


The tiny nation of Brunei is incredibly wealthy. Its oil-based economy has propelled the Southeast Asian country to a higher GDP per capita than the United States, Japan, and Switzerland.

That wealth is on full display in Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, where opulent buildings and majestic mosques line the pristine streets.

But that extravagance isn't reality for many of the residents of Bandar Seri Begawan. Nearly half of the city's entire population lives just outside the capital's downtown in a "floating village" on the Brunei River, where thousands of houses stand on tall stilts and residents drive water taxis to get around.

Besides housing 13,000 people, Kampung Ayer, or "water village," also has mosques, schools, restaurants, police stations, and a fire department — all on stilts.

Here's what it looks inside Kampung Ayer, one of the most interesting villages in the world.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle 11 words you probably didn't know were acronymsbullet
3 Lifestyle The fastest-growing travel destination in Europe is a tiny...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Lifestyle An Ex-Tesla executive said she used to check Twitter to ensure Elon Musk wasn't tweeting 'dumb stuff': Report (TSLA)
null
Lifestyle JetBlue's founder reveals his secrets to success in the airline business
Leaving New York.
Lifestyle Cadillac HQ is leaving New York and returning to Detroit to improve product development (GM)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Lifestyle Tesla's former head of HR told Elon Musk that the company should promote workers who want to unionize so they could 'turn adversaries into those responsible for the problem': Report (TSLA)
X
Advertisement