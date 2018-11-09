news

In 1996, Lisa Frank opened every '90s kid's dream factory, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

A 2012 video tour by Urban Outfitters Television showed that it was painted with bright rainbow hearts, stars, and musical notes. The windows to the entryway were all tinted pink. We visited ourselves, and here's what Lisa Frank's abandoned factory looks like in 2018.

The factory is visible through a fence.

CNN reported in 1998 that Frank's 300,000 square foot factory was churning out $250 million of product a year.

But her fantasy land soon faded. In 2013, the Arizona Daily Star reported that her 350 employees had fallen to just six.

By 2016, the Arizona Daily Star reported that her building had been empty for five years. All that was left was the inventory archive.

It's housed on Lisa Frank avenue.

The space has been for sale for years, with a $17 million asking price, according to the realtor's website.

It's a unique offering — a giant rainbow explosion in the dry desert of Tucson, Arizona. Weeds have grown over the parking lots and the colorful paint is chipping off the 30 empty loading dock doors.

The fence is adorned with Frank's signature symbols.

The pink-windowed entryway is barely visible through the overgrown foliage.

The back wall is painted in giant rainbow sections.

The truck loading bays are chipping.

One wall has more colorful symbols painted on it.

A silver horse stands outside.

The Arizona Daily Star called it a "unicorn missing its horn."

Visible through the front doors is a panda statue.

Frank's art was a huge part of many people's childhoods, and she's seen a resurgence of interest thanks to millennial nostalgia.

Now, according to another Arizona Daily Star article, Frank is focusing on licensing her art to other companies who handle the production. According to Fast Company, in recent years she's collaborated on everything from makeup to pajamas.

But with production halted at her own factory, it remains nothing more than an abandoned rainbow relic.

