Inside Lisa Frank's abandoned rainbow-covered factory that has an asking price of $17 million

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Lisa Frank's glory days were in the late '90s and early 2000s and one point, the factory was dripping in rainbows. Here is what it looks like now.

The warehouse is now abandoned.

The warehouse is now abandoned.

(Martha Sorren)

In 1996, Lisa Frank opened every '90s kid's dream factory, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

A 2012 video tour by Urban Outfitters Television showed that it was painted with bright rainbow hearts, stars, and musical notes. The windows to the entryway were all tinted pink. We visited ourselves, and here's what Lisa Frank's abandoned factory looks like in 2018.

The factory is visible through a fence.

The factory is visible through a fence. play

The factory is visible through a fence.

(Martha Sorren)

CNN reported in 1998 that Frank's 300,000 square foot factory was churning out $250 million of product a year.

But her fantasy land soon faded. In 2013, the Arizona Daily Star reported that her 350 employees had fallen to just six.

By 2016, the Arizona Daily Star reported that her building had been empty for five years. All that was left was the inventory archive.



It's housed on Lisa Frank avenue.

It's housed on Lisa Frank avenue. play

It's housed on Lisa Frank avenue.

(Martha Sorren)

The space has been for sale for years, with a $17 million asking price, according to the realtor's website.

It's a unique offering — a giant rainbow explosion in the dry desert of Tucson, Arizona. Weeds have grown over the parking lots and the colorful paint is chipping off the 30 empty loading dock doors.



The fence is adorned with Frank's signature symbols.

The fence is adorned with Frank's signature symbols. play

The fence is adorned with Frank's signature symbols.

(Martha Sorren)


The pink-windowed entryway is barely visible through the overgrown foliage.

The pink-windowed entryway is barely visible through the overgrown foliage. play

The pink-windowed entryway is barely visible through the overgrown foliage.

(Martha Sorren)


The back wall is painted in giant rainbow sections.

The back wall is painted in giant rainbow sections. play

The back wall is painted in giant rainbow sections.

(Martha Sorren)


The truck loading bays are chipping.

The truck loading bays are chipping. play

The truck loading bays are chipping.

(Martha Sorren)


One wall has more colorful symbols painted on it.

One wall has more colorful symbols painted on it. play

One wall has more colorful symbols painted on it.

(Martha Sorren)


A silver horse stands outside.

play

(Martha Sorren)

The Arizona Daily Star called it a "unicorn missing its horn."



Visible through the front doors is a panda statue.

Visible through the front doors is a panda statue. play

Visible through the front doors is a panda statue.

(Martha Sorren)

Frank's art was a huge part of many people's childhoods, and she's seen a resurgence of interest thanks to millennial nostalgia.

Now, according to another Arizona Daily Star article, Frank is focusing on licensing her art to other companies who handle the production. According to Fast Company, in recent years she's collaborated on everything from makeup to pajamas.

But with production halted at her own factory, it remains nothing more than an abandoned rainbow relic.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



