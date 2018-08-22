Inside London’s all-cereal café that’s so popular it has opened stores in Dubai, Kuwait, and Qatar

news

Cereal Killer Café in London is a cereal lover's dream.

"At Cereal Killer Café, we don't just sell a bowl of cereal. We sell cereal in every way imaginable," owner Alan Keery Told Business Insider. "We have cornflake chicken, we have cereal milk ice cream. We've got alcohol with cereal in it. We've got basically any way that you can enjoy cereal."

Cereal Killer Café was opened in 2014 by twin brothers Alan and Gary Keery. Since then it has sold over one million bowls.

You can choose from over 50 types of cereal. The café imports them from all over the world. Countries include South Africa, America, Spain, France, New Zealand, and Australia.

"We have literally scoured the globe to try and find the best of what cereal has to offer," said owner Gary Keery.

It has three stores in the UK and others in Dubai, Kuwait, and Qatar.

It also recently launched its own brand of cereals.

