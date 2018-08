news

Darren McCollester / Stringer / Getty Images

Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts is one of the six towns located on Martha's Vineyard.

The community boasts a cluster of cheerful and iconic gingerbread cottages.

It's also one of Barack Obama's favorite vacations spots.

Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts is a town as vivid as it is historic.

One of the six towns on Martha's Vineyard, Oak Bluffs is home to a string of colorful cottages, a bustling marina, and a picturesque downtown.

No wonder it's one of former president Barack Obama's favorite vacation spots.

Here's a look inside the community: