Inside one of Singapore's most exclusive parties, where celebrities and billionaires pay up to $35,000 for the ultimate party experience for a single weekend


Courtesy of Amber Lounge

  • People from all over the world are flocking to Singapore for the Singapore Grand Prix motor race on September 16.
  • But attendees come for more than just the race — they come for the wild, over-the-top parties.
  • The all-weekend extravaganza at Amber Lounge is known to be the most extravagant party of the Singapore Grand Prix.
  • And it's not cheap — ticket packages range from $477 to about $35,000.

If you're coming to Singapore for the Grand Prix, you're also likely going for the parties.

The weekend's wildest party can be found at Amber Lounge, a pop-up club that is only created for the Singapore Grand Prix, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, according to Iolande Skinner, a representative for Amber Lounge.

The Amber Lounge parties attract celebrities and billionaires from all over the world, where they're bound to mingle with the drivers.

"Every Formula One driver has Amber Lounge on speed dial after a race," Kimi Raikkonen, a 2017 Ferrari driver, told The New York Times. "It’s the only place to celebrate with friends and team members."

Business magnate Richard Branson, singer Justin Bieber, and Kim Kardashian have been seen at Amber Lounge parties in various locations, Skinner told Business Insider.

The Singapore location for 2018 is Temasek Reflection, Singapore Water Wall behind Millenia Walk, 1 Temasek Avenue, Singapore 039192.

Here's a look at the club's lavish all-weekend party that will cost you $10,000 just for a table.

