Lifestyle Inside the decade-long relationship of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who met at a networking lunch and once broke up because of religious differences

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Stephen Lovekin/Getty

  • Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump.
  • They were married at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey in 2009, and now they have three young children.
  • Trump and Kushner are something of a power couple, serving as advisers to the White House.
  • October 25 marks the couple's ninth wedding anniversary.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are something of a power couple.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump is an unpaid adviser in the White House; she was previously a Trump Organization executive vice president and the CEO of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand.

Kushner, meanwhile, is a senior adviser to President Trump and owns a real-estate empire; he was once the publisher of the New York Observer.

October 25, 2018, is the couple's ninth wedding anniversary.

Below, Business Insider has collected the highlights of their relationship, from their courtship to their marriage to their family life.

