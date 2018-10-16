Inside the oldest and most expensive mansion in Charleston, which is selling for $16 million, is said to be haunted, and was once owned by Abraham Lincoln's granddaughter

Courtesy of Handsome Properties; Wikimedia Commons; Business Insider
In the South Carolina city of Charleston sits a beautiful, 17,000-square-foot mansion immersed in history, luxury, and exquisite design — and no one seems to want to buy it.
The 200-year-old home, known as The Sword Gate House, was listed in 2009 and since then has seen multiple price drops from its original $23 million price tag; its current asking price is $16 million.
Check out the charming Southern estate and why it has struggled on the market.