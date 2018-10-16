Inside the oldest and most expensive mansion in Charleston, which is selling for $16 million, is said to be haunted, and was once owned by Abraham Lincoln's granddaughter

news

Courtesy of Handsome Properties; Wikimedia Commons; Business Insider

The Sword Gate House is the most expensive and oldest mansion in Charleston, South Carolina, with a whopping $16 million price tag.

It's 200 years old and has nine bedrooms, lavish antique furnishings, and 12 fireplaces.

It also boasts priceless historical value —the home was designed in the Federal Period, was the private residence of the granddaughter of President Abraham Lincoln at one point, and locals say it's inhabited by a friendly ghost.

But it's spent nine stale years on and off the market with multiple price drops.

In the South Carolina city of Charleston sits a beautiful, 17,000-square-foot mansion immersed in history, luxury, and exquisite design — and no one seems to want to buy it.

The 200-year-old home, known as The Sword Gate House, was listed in 2009 and since then has seen multiple price drops from its original $23 million price tag; its current asking price is $16 million.

Check out the charming Southern estate and why it has struggled on the market.