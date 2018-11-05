Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Inside the 'paparazzi-proof' building where dozens of celebrities —including Bella Hadid and The Weeknd — live in New York City

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Last week, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd became the latest celebrity duo to move into 443 Greenwich Street, noted haven for Manhattan's most famous.

Not too shabby. play

Not too shabby.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

Recently, on-again, off-again couple Bella Hadid and The Weeknd became the latest pair of celebrities to move into 443 Greenwich Street, a luxury apartment building — and noted haven for Manhattan's rich and famous.

The amenity-filled building, which is located in New York's SoHo neighborhood, claims to be "paparazzi-proof," making it a magnet for celebrities, like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Rebel Wilson, and Meg Ryan, among others, per the New York Post.

Jake Gyllenhaal bought an apartment there in 2017, along with Harry Styles and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Jennifer Lawrence allegedly rents her 443 Greenwich apartment out for nearly $30,000 a month. Imagine the tenant's association meetings.

One of the building's biggest selling points? An underground garage that makes it easy to safely and se curly enter and exit the building without notice. "In particular, the respectful adaptation, as well as creation of underground parking and valet lobby, were critical for early market-leading sales, including to automobile-enthusiast buyers," a representative for the architecture firm for CetraRuddy told INSIDER. "It has been called 'paparazzi-proof' for its punched windows, original brick masonry façade, and secure drive-in garage access."

Secure parking and privacy aside, the building offers an interior courtyard garden, marble lap pool, and an on-sight wine cellar, all of which have helped attract high-profile New Yorkers who are looking to keep a low profile.

Keep scrolling to take a look inside one of the building's penthouse apartments, which is currently on the market for $16,250,000 (in case you have some spare change lying around).

The towering brick building is tucked away on a cobblestone street in Lower Manhattan.

The towering brick building is tucked away on a cobblestone street in Lower Manhattan. play

The towering brick building is tucked away on a cobblestone street in Lower Manhattan.

(CentraRuddy)

The building was constructed in 1882 with the intent of being a book bindery, real estate agent Patricia Lockridge of the Corcoran Group told INSIDER. Today, it houses 53 residential apartments.



Of the 53 units, eight are penthouses — like this unit, which is in on the market for $16,250,000.

Of the 53 units, eight are penthouses — like this unit, which is in on the market for $16,250,000. play

Of the 53 units, eight are penthouses — like this unit, which is in on the market for $16,250,000.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

The kitchen features custom cabinetry from Christopher Peacock, Calacatta marble counters, a six-burner Wolf stove, two dishwashers, and additional Gaggenau appliances, per the StreetEasy listing.



Every apartment has it's own entry elevator, adding to the private, exclusive feel, Lockridge said.

Every apartment has it's own entry elevator, adding to the private, exclusive feel, Lockridge said. play

Every apartment has it's own entry elevator, adding to the private, exclusive feel, Lockridge said.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

Every unit "sexy feel with understated elegance" that's enhanced by an open floor plan, Lockridge said.



According to a spokesperson for the property, the building first began to attract celebrities in late 2016, early 2017.

According to a spokesperson for the property, the building first began to attract celebrities in late 2016, early 2017. play

According to a spokesperson for the property, the building first began to attract celebrities in late 2016, early 2017.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

The original Carolina Yellow Pine exposed wood beams remain from the building's 19th century origins, per the Street Easy listing.



Lockridge thinks space and amenities draw in the high-profile clientele.

Lockridge thinks space and amenities draw in the high-profile clientele. play

Lockridge thinks space and amenities draw in the high-profile clientele.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

A-list clients are drawn to the buildings exclusive feel, Lockridge said.

"From day one celebs have had interest because it might be considered a 'boutique' building which makes it more attractive in size to other new construction going up in the area," the real estate agent explained. "[The building has] only 53 apartments, which I definitely think is a draw instead of 100 or so."



The master bedroom boasts two closets and a private bathroom if its own.

The master bedroom boasts two closets and a private bathroom if its own. play

The master bedroom boasts two closets and a private bathroom if its own.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

The apartment has two additional bedrooms.



The remaining bedrooms overlook the building's private courtyard, which was designed by landscape architect Hank White.

The remaining bedrooms overlook the building's private courtyard, which was designed by landscape architect Hank White. play

The remaining bedrooms overlook the building's private courtyard, which was designed by landscape architect Hank White.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

This bedroom also has its own bathroom and closet.



The bathroom has a statement-making marble wall.

The bathroom has a statement-making marble wall. play

The bathroom has a statement-making marble wall.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

In addition to a shower, the bathroom also has a soaking tub.



Upstairs, a pair of doors opens up to a secluded terrace.

Upstairs, a pair of doors opens up to a secluded terrace. play

Upstairs, a pair of doors opens up to a secluded terrace.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

The patio feels like an oasis in the middle of Manhattan.



The private terrace has a an outdoor BBQ and kitchen, making it an ideal space to entertain guests all year long.

The private terrace has a an outdoor BBQ and kitchen, making it an ideal space to entertain guests all year long. play

The private terrace has a an outdoor BBQ and kitchen, making it an ideal space to entertain guests all year long.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

All the details make the building stand out, Ximena Rodriguez, Principal and Director of Interior Design with CetraRuddy told INSIDER.

"The preserved character of the original building, such as open columns and beams, as well as the custom kitchens by CetraRuddy and Christopher Peacock," Rodriguez said. "In addition, the Italian marble baths are a highlight, and there is much more."



The terrace overlooks Manhattan.

The terrace overlooks Manhattan. play

The terrace overlooks Manhattan.

(Patricia Lockridge/Corcoran Group)

All of this comes in addition to the building's built-in amenities, which include an interior courtyard garden, valet parking, marble lap pool, and an on-sight wine cellar.

Not too shabby.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top Articles

1 Lifestyle This striking photo series shows what tattoos look like as you agebullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle A woman's baby bump grew backwards during pregnancy —...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Lifestyle British Airways passengers were forced to endure a 77-hour journey after mechanical issues caused a nightmare flight delay
Some actors may be shorter than they appear.
Lifestyle 47 celebrities you didn't realize are really short
ariana grande
Lifestyle People are turning Ariana Grande's new song 'Thank U, Next' into a meme
Sansa Stark can't vote, but this is probably what she'd feel like.
Lifestyle A hilarious new meme shows the drastic difference between voting in 2016 and 2018
X
Advertisement