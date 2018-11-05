news

Recently, on-again, off-again couple Bella Hadid and The Weeknd became the latest pair of celebrities to move into 443 Greenwich Street, a luxury apartment building — and noted haven for Manhattan's rich and famous.

The amenity-filled building, which is located in New York's SoHo neighborhood, claims to be "paparazzi-proof," making it a magnet for celebrities, like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Rebel Wilson, and Meg Ryan, among others, per the New York Post.

Jake Gyllenhaal bought an apartment there in 2017, along with Harry Styles and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Jennifer Lawrence allegedly rents her 443 Greenwich apartment out for nearly $30,000 a month. Imagine the tenant's association meetings.

One of the building's biggest selling points? An underground garage that makes it easy to safely and se curly enter and exit the building without notice. "In particular, the respectful adaptation, as well as creation of underground parking and valet lobby, were critical for early market-leading sales, including to automobile-enthusiast buyers," a representative for the architecture firm for CetraRuddy told INSIDER. "It has been called 'paparazzi-proof' for its punched windows, original brick masonry façade, and secure drive-in garage access."

Secure parking and privacy aside, the building offers an interior courtyard garden, marble lap pool, and an on-sight wine cellar, all of which have helped attract high-profile New Yorkers who are looking to keep a low profile.

Keep scrolling to take a look inside one of the building's penthouse apartments, which is currently on the market for $16,250,000 (in case you have some spare change lying around).

The towering brick building is tucked away on a cobblestone street in Lower Manhattan.

The building was constructed in 1882 with the intent of being a book bindery, real estate agent Patricia Lockridge of the Corcoran Group told INSIDER. Today, it houses 53 residential apartments.

Of the 53 units, eight are penthouses — like this unit, which is in on the market for $16,250,000.

The kitchen features custom cabinetry from Christopher Peacock, Calacatta marble counters, a six-burner Wolf stove, two dishwashers, and additional Gaggenau appliances, per the StreetEasy listing.

Every apartment has it's own entry elevator, adding to the private, exclusive feel, Lockridge said.

Every unit "sexy feel with understated elegance" that's enhanced by an open floor plan, Lockridge said.

According to a spokesperson for the property, the building first began to attract celebrities in late 2016, early 2017.

The original Carolina Yellow Pine exposed wood beams remain from the building's 19th century origins, per the Street Easy listing.

Lockridge thinks space and amenities draw in the high-profile clientele.

A-list clients are drawn to the buildings exclusive feel, Lockridge said.

"From day one celebs have had interest because it might be considered a 'boutique' building which makes it more attractive in size to other new construction going up in the area," the real estate agent explained. "[The building has] only 53 apartments, which I definitely think is a draw instead of 100 or so."

The master bedroom boasts two closets and a private bathroom if its own.

The apartment has two additional bedrooms.

The remaining bedrooms overlook the building's private courtyard, which was designed by landscape architect Hank White.

This bedroom also has its own bathroom and closet.

The bathroom has a statement-making marble wall.

In addition to a shower, the bathroom also has a soaking tub.

Upstairs, a pair of doors opens up to a secluded terrace.

The patio feels like an oasis in the middle of Manhattan.

The private terrace has a an outdoor BBQ and kitchen, making it an ideal space to entertain guests all year long.

All the details make the building stand out, Ximena Rodriguez, Principal and Director of Interior Design with CetraRuddy told INSIDER.

"The preserved character of the original building, such as open columns and beams, as well as the custom kitchens by CetraRuddy and Christopher Peacock," Rodriguez said. "In addition, the Italian marble baths are a highlight, and there is much more."

The terrace overlooks Manhattan.

All of this comes in addition to the building's built-in amenities, which include an interior courtyard garden, valet parking, marble lap pool, and an on-sight wine cellar.

Not too shabby.

