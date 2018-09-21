Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Inside the ultra-luxurious Monaco hotel where celebrities, millionaires, and the yachting elite stay in rooms that cost up to $41,000 per night


Lifestyle Inside the ultra-luxurious Monaco hotel where celebrities, millionaires, and the yachting elite stay in rooms that cost up to $41,000 per night

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Courtesy of Hotel Metropole/Jérémy Jakubowicz

Millionaires, celebrities, and wealthy members of the yacht industry from around the world will soon descend upon the millionaire's playground of Monaco for the annual yacht show.

And when they come, there's a good chance they'll be staying at the ultra-luxurious Hotel Metropole Monte Carlo.

"The ultra-luxurious Hotel Metropole is always one of the spots that celebrities and other high-net-worth guests flock to so they can 'see and be seen,'" Bill Springer wrote in Forbes. "But it will be even more so during the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show."

The hotel's rooms start at about $2,070 and can go up to more than $41,000 a night for the most lavish suite, which includes a spacious private terrace and a bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne.

"Its warm Mediterranean spirit makes [Hotel Metropole] different from other hotels — it is nearer to being an independent house," the website reads. "The innovative and personalized services are a source of surprise and they charm its guests. It is a fashionable, elegant hotel."

Take a peek inside to see it for yourself.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Ghana’s government wants to demolish some judges’ homes and...bullet
3 Lifestyle 11 words you probably didn't know were acronymsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Airline companies have raised their prices to offset rising fuel prices.
Lifestyle American Airlines threatens to make people pay for a whole new flight if they want to change the time
6. INFINITI QX60: 39.8 days on market
Lifestyle The 10 fastest-selling used SUVs in America
The original daytime version debuted on NBC on March 30, 1964.
Lifestyle The most common answers and categories on ‘Jeopardy!’
elon musk
Lifestyle Another Tesla executive has reportedly left the company. Here are all the key names who have departed this year. (TSLA)
X
Advertisement