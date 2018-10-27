Courtesy of Brikk
A new, diamond-encrusted Apple watch is here to make your luxury watch dreams come true — if you can afford it.
From luxury accessories-maker Brikk comes the Lux Watch 4, with prices for the Lux Watch 4 Classic collection starting at $28,995.
The watches have the full functionality of the Apple watch and differ only in aesthetic; they are available in yellow, rose, and white gold. They are, according to their website, the product of five years of research and development.
Alex Bradley, a concierge for Brikk, told Business Insider that the diamonds that go into the watches are selected by company founder Cyrus Blacksmith, who hand-selects "a specific grade of conflict-free laser-cut" diamonds.
However, prospective clients interested in buying their first Brikk watch will have to wait. According to Bradley, the company has now finished taking pre-orders for the Classic, Deluxe, and Omni collections. All seven collections will be launching on November 2.
Here's a closer look at the range of luxury watches: