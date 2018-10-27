news

Courtesy of Brikk

The Lux Watch 4 is made of solid 18k gold and starts at $28,995.

It comes from luxury accessories-maker Brikk and is one of seven collections of luxury watches being released starting in November 2018.

According to a Brikk concierge, it takes 24 to 80 hours to make one of these watches.

A new, diamond-encrusted Apple watch is here to make your luxury watch dreams come true — if you can afford it.

From luxury accessories-maker Brikk comes the Lux Watch 4, with prices for the Lux Watch 4 Classic collection starting at $28,995.

The watches have the full functionality of the Apple watch and differ only in aesthetic; they are available in yellow, rose, and white gold. They are, according to their website, the product of five years of research and development.

Alex Bradley, a concierge for Brikk, told Business Insider that the diamonds that go into the watches are selected by company founder Cyrus Blacksmith, who hand-selects "a specific grade of conflict-free laser-cut" diamonds.

However, prospective clients interested in buying their first Brikk watch will have to wait. According to Bradley, the company has now finished taking pre-orders for the Classic, Deluxe, and Omni collections. All seven collections will be launching on November 2.

Here's a closer look at the range of luxury watches: