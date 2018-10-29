news

It was Khloe's baby shower on Sunday's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

During the shower, Kim Kardashian and MJ, their grandmother, came up with the name "True" for Khloe's baby, after their grandfather.

Kylie Jenner also opened up about her body post-pregnancy.

Kim met with survivors of the Parkland high school shooting and educated herself on gun control.

On Sunday night's new episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim Kardashian met with the students of Parkland after the shooting, and she also ended up helping Kylie Jenner dealing with her post-baby body blues. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian celebrated the impending birth of her daughter, True, with a baby shower.

Here's what happened on "KUWTK":

Khloe's baby shower was a pink wonderland

Khloe arrived at her baby shower with Kourtney and Penelope, which was a pink wonderland for Baby Thompson. The dress code was pink, the decor was pink, and the room was filled with Khloe's friends and family.

Guests wrote their ideas for Khloe's baby names on a mirror, and when it was Kim's turn, she consulted with Kris' mom, MJ — she suggested True, the name of Kris' father. And as fans know, the rest was history.

"I literally feel like I'm dreaming. There's no way this shower is real and it's for me," Khloe said after Kris and Tristan Thompson's mom gave heartfelt toasts.

Later, she said goodbye to her family to leave for Cleveland, seeing them for the last time before she had True. Scott came with her, though, and they decided to use the opportunity to get their podcast up and running again — even though Khloe was exhausted. Before leaving, Scott gifted her a photo of her and her late dog, Gabbana, which brought tears to her eyes.

Kylie said she felt insecure about her body after having a baby

While getting ready for her first shoot after having Stormi, Kylie was feeling insecure about the way her body had changed after being pregnant and giving birth. The entire family gathered for their Calvin Klein shoot, and everyone kept telling Kylie she looked amazing, but she said she still felt uncomfortable.

"Doing my first few fittings and getting back into it, it's kind of hard and discouraging," she said.

Later, she was going through her closet and Kim came over. They talked about her pregnancy "snapback" and the pressure that is put on people to give birth to immediately get their pre-baby body back, which did seem to help Kylie out. When they did their shoot together for their Kim and Kylie makeup collab, she said it ended up boosting her confidence.

Kim met with the Parkland shooting survivors

Talking to her friend Larsa Pippen, Kim revealed that Kanye wants to have seven kids, but Kim said she's hesitant, being that the world seems to be a scarier place than when she was a kid. After the Parkland shooting, they decided to take North to the March For Our Lives march against gun violence in Washington D.C.

Before the march, they met with Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, who performed at the rally. Kim also met with some of the parents of the victims.

"They're telling their stories because their friends died or their family members died from guns," Kim told North. "That's not OK. That's why we're here, to tell everyone it's not okay to kill people with guns, right?"

After the march, Kim met with some of the survivors to ask how she can help. She admitted that she wasn't familiar with voting outside of presidential elections, and the students answered her questions. In the end, she said it gave her hope to have more children in the future.

