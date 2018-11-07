Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle J.K. Rowling is suing her former assistant for allegedly stealing more than $30,000 to go on shopping sprees — including $2,000 worth of candles

J.K. Rowling is suing her former assistant for allegedly stealing money for shopping sprees and gifts and taking valuable "Harry Potter" memorabilia.

Author J.K. Rowling, who alleges her former assistant stole thousands of dollars for expensive candles.

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • J.K. Rowling is suing her former assistant for allegedly stealing more than $31,000 to pay for shopping sprees and gifts.
  • The receipts include $4,500 for cosmetics, $2,000 for candles, and $1,600 for cats.
  • The "Fantastic Beasts" creator also alleges the former assistant took valuable "Harry Potter" memorabilia.
  • Amanda Donaldson, the former assistant, denies the claims.

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling is suing her former assistant, Amanda Donaldson, for allegedly swindling away more than $31,000 for personal shopping sprees.

Donaldson worked for Rowling as an assistant between 2014 and 2017. During that time, she had access to a credit card that was supposed to be used for Rowling's business and personal expenses.

But according to Rowling's lawsuit, she spent £23,696, or $31,134, on payments to herself, according to a copy of the lawsuit viewed by the BBC.

According to the lawsuit, Donaldson spent $2,000 at coffee shops, $4,500 at the cosmetics store Molton Brown, $2,800 at the card shop Paper Tiger, and $2,000 at the luxury candle chain Jo Malone. (Rowling herself is a fan of the candle brand.)

The lawsuit also alleges that Donaldson stole nearly $1,600 to pay for two cats.

J.K. Rowling in 2007.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The lawsuit also claims Donaldson pilfered "Harry Potter" memorabilia as well. She allegedly stole a motorized Hogwarts Express train and a wand collection worth $3,000, as well as a rare "Tales of Beedle the Bard" set.

Read more: How J.K. Rowling went from struggling single mom to the world's most successful author.

Rowling fired Donaldson in 2017 after her husband, Neil Murray, discovered discrepancies in her monthly spending statements. But it wasn't until now that she initiated a lawsuit.

"I can confirm J.K. Rowling has taken legal action against her former personal assistant, Amanda Donaldson, following her dismissal for gross misconduct involving a substantial breach of trust," a Rowling spokesperson told the BBC. "As the case is not yet concluded we are not able to comment further and there won't be any comment from J.K. Rowling."

Donaldson denied the allegations, according to the BBC, saying Rowling has "not suffered any loss and is not entitled to damages."

