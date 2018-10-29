news

During the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," she and Will Smith discussed their marriage and revealed how their relationship hit "a low point" when the "Girls Trip" star turned 40.

To celebrate Pinkett Smith's 40th birthday, Will threw an elaborate party that he thought "was going to be my deepest, most beautiful proclamation of love."

Instead, Pinkett Smith told him that "the party was the most ridiculous display of my ego."

After the "Men in Black" star realized that he was doing things to fulfill his dream of a perfect, ideal family, he and Pinkett Smith reevaluated their relationship.

During the latest episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," titled "Our Unique Union," the actress sat down with her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, daughter Willow Smith, and husband Will Smith, for an open discussion.

"One day our marriage came crashing down," Pinkett Smith said, explaining that "turning point" occurred when she hit 40 and "had a midlife crisis."

Will planned a lavish celebration for Pinkett Smith's 40th birthday and assumed that she would be pleased with his efforts

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star said that after Pinkett Smith's 37th birthday, he hired a team of people so he could put together a documentary in preparation for her 40th celebration. He also tracked down Pinkett Smith's family roots, got Mary J. Blige to perform at the event, and had the final documentary ready to show all the guests.

"It was going to be the thing that lifted her out of this midlife crisis and it was going to be my deepest, most beautiful proclamation of love," Will recalled.

While putting together details for the party, Will also found tapes featuring voice messages from Pinkett Smith's grandmother, which she never heard.

The 50-year-old went on to say that at the party, Pinkett Smith listened to the tapes of "one of the dearest people she's ever known in her life," but the moment wasn't special for her because she was accompanied by all of her guests.

Will recalled feeling overjoyed, thinking that he made his wife happy with the grand gesture. But instead, she "was having a really difficult, emotional time."

He went on to say that he, Pinkett Smith, and Willow started discussing additional birthday plans for the next day. Then, the "Girls Trip" star put her foot down and said that she didn't want to do anything.

"I just wanted to have intimate time," Pinkett Smith explained.

Pinkett Smith told Will that he threw the party because he wanted to maintain an image of an ideal family that he built over the years

The actress also told Will how dissatisfied she was with the celebration.

"I was much more conscious of public perception than Jada," Will added.

"She told me that the party was the most ridiculous display of my ego," he continued. "To this day, I know I was crushed because it was true. It wasn't a party for her."

Pinkett Smith went on to say that at that age, she reevaluated her life and decided that she wanted to do things her way, rather than "trying to live up to an idea" for her husband.

"There was so much that wasn't me that I was living, so much inauthenticity," she said. "I do think that there are a lot more people living lives that aren't true to them, because of their fear."

After reaching that breaking point, Will realized that he had to let go of his ego and improve their relationship

Now, the couple has been married for more than 20 years and talk openly about how they raise their kids (Willow and Jaden) and how they've managed to refrain from swearing at each other. Pinkett Smith and Will have also reached a point where they don't refer to themselves as married, because they believe that such labels create expectations and pressure.

Watch the full episode of "Red Table Talk" below.

