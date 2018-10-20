news

In a clip from an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch show, "Red Table Talk," Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about why she and her husband Will Smith never got a divorce.

"It's cheaper to keep me," Pinkett Smith joked.



Pinkett Smith has been candid about her relationship with Smith before.

The premiere episode of "Red Table Talk" returns to Facebook Watch on October 22.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married for 20 years, but they don't call themselves "married." In a clip from an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch show, "Red Table Talk," the 47-year-old actress opened up about why she and Smith, 50, never got a divorce in their 20 years of marriage.

"You know why I never got divorced?" Smith asked her, to which Pinkett Smith jokingly replied: "It’s cheaper to keep me."

In the premiere episode of the Facebook Watch show, the two also got personal about their own growth in the relationship.

"I had to gain my strength as Jada. Not mommy. Not wife. Jada," Pinkett Smith said. While Smith revealed that he felt, "deep down inside" like "an insecure little boy that wanted Jada to say [he] was great."

They also touched on a particularly tough time in their relationship.

"There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight, I started keeping track," Smith told their 17-year-old daughter Willow, who joined them on the show alongisde Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. Pinkett Smith added that he "missed some days," and that it was "the worst [she has] ever felt" during their marriage.

Pinkett Smith has spoken candidly about her marriage before, and recently told People magazine why she and Smith don't refer to themselves as "married."

"I needed a different form to dissolve all the expectations that I had of a marriage," she told People. "I needed to do that to see Will outside of husband and see him as a human being."

"Red Table Talk" returns to Facebook Watch on October 22.