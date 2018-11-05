news

Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with former Scientologist Leah Remini for the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk."

The two actors shared their perspectives regarding their past feud, which involved Pinkett Smith denying claims from Remini that she was a Scientologist.

Pinkett Smith said that for years, people thought that she was a Scientologist because she took courses at the church, had an interest in Study Technology (an educational technique developed by L. Ron Hubbard to improve studying), and founded a private school with Will Smith called New Village Leadership Academy (which integrated Study Tech into their teaching methodology).

The "Girls Trip" star added that growing up, she was encouraged to explore all religions and figure out which one she wanted to practice.

At the time, the actress didn't think that "dabbling" in Scientology was a big deal because she was taught to explore different teachings.

"I love religion, because I grew up in the ethical society," Pinkett Smith said. The 47-year-old added that her grandmother asked her to learn all the religions and figure out which she wanted to practice.

"For me, all religions have been my home, which is why I didn't have a problem going to the Church of Scientology and saying, 'I'm not a Scientologist. I want to just be here and see what you have to offer,'" the "Girls Trip" star added.

Pinkett Smith reiterated that she "had no interest in being a Scientologist."

Speculation regarding Pinkett Smith's involvement in Scientology was also fueled by Remini, who mentioned Pinkett Smith in her 2015 memoir titled "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology." In the book, the "Kevin Can Wait" star recalled attending a house party that included Tom Cruise (one the most well-known celebrities who follows scientology), other followers, and Pinkett Smith.

Remini also detailed a game of hide-and-seek that she says Cruise suggested, and later told The Daily Beast that Pinkett Smith had "been in Scientology a long time."

In September 2017, Pinkett Smith addressed the claim on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" and on her Facebook page.

"I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech … but I am not a Scientologist," Pinkett Smith wrote in the post.

After hearing each other's perspectives during "Red Table Talk," Pinkett Smith and Remini realized that their public squabble was the result of miscommunication and assumptions. Moreover, they fully understand what led to their "clash" and apologized for any hurt they previously caused each other.

